Fans react to Harry Potter reunion as HBO fix mistakes in show

Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter reunion. Picture: HBO

By Radio X

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary reunion Return To Hogwarts aired on New Years Day and fans were delighted, but there were also errors spotted.

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts aired on 1 January 2022, celebrating 20 years of the film franchise.

The anniversary show - which included the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint - had fans un tears.

As always, people rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts, but nostalgia wasn't the only thing that had people chatting.

Eagle-eyed fans and members of the cast alike noticed some errors in the original airing of the show, which HBO had to swiftly remove and replace soon after.

Firstly, during a segment where Hermione Granger star Emma Watson was reminiscing about her childhood, an image of Emma Roberts as a child was shown instead! The gaffe didn't get past many fans and the producers of held their hands up and assured fans it would be corrected.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

They said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.". In the age of digital editing, these kinds of lapses are easy to fix but it is still funny that they happen to begin with."

Perhaps more understandable but no less embarrassing for the show, editors mixed up the names of identical twin brothers Oliver and James Phelps, who played George and Fred Weasley respectively.

Taking to Instagram, Oliver Phelps wrote: "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge".

He added: "It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it".

Despite the fact the show had to be taken down and the corrections made, fans were complimentary about it on the whole with MANY fans taking to Twitter to admit they'd been brought to tears over it.

Anyone else bowling their eyes out watching the Harry Potter reunion? 🤧🤧#HarryPotter20thAnniversary — PeachyMamma⁷ (@Peachy_Mamma) January 4, 2022

"So you're telling me that you cried watching the Harry Potter reunion?"



HELL YEAH I CRIED!! — Ana Eduarda ◟̽◞̽ ²⁸ (@AnaEdu23) January 4, 2022

Hey I know this tweet is late, but I loved the Harry Potter reunion (I did watch it 2 days ago, just forget to post lmfao.) So many good times 💙❤️💙💙 #ReturnToHogwarts — cedricly (@cedricly274) January 4, 2022

sobbed like an actual maniac watching the harry potter reunion — m (@irritatingirI) January 4, 2022

Still feel wank from this jab so could be that but I’m 2 minutes into the Harry Potter reunion and I’m a mess — Gray (@jackcleggmcr) January 4, 2022

Another emotional moment came when Helen McCrory was also remembered at the reunion by Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played father and son duo Lucius and Draco Malfoy.

McCrory played Draco Malfoy’s mother and Lucius’ wife in 2009’s Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince and 2010 and 2011’s Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2.

i didn't start crying during the harry potter reunion until emma and rupert started talking about alan and helen — fae (decode era) (@faerests) January 4, 2022

