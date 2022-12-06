Harry & Meghan documentary: Netflix release date, trailer and how to watch in the UK

By Jenny Mensah

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to release a landmark documentary on the streaming giant this week. Here's when it's set for release.

The Harry & Meghan documentary is soon to be released and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given the public a taste of what to expect from it.

The behind the scenes, candid look at the couple and their decision to leave the Royal family will undoubtedly cause shockwaves across the globe, but when is it released and how can you watch it?

Find out everything we know about the Harry and Meghan documentary, including when it will air, what topics will be discussed and how to watch it in the UK.

Harry & Meghan will stream on Netflix this month. Picture: Netflix

Is the Harry & Meghan documentary Netflix?

Yes, the Harry and Meghan documentary is part of a deal the couple signed with the streaming giant Netflix.

When is the Harry & Meghan documentary released?

Harry & Mehgan is released on Thursday 8th December. The show will be released in two volumes, with the second part released on 15th December.

How many episodes are there of Harry and Meghan?

The Harry & Meghan documentary, which is split into two parts, will have six episodes in total.

What is the Harry & Meghan documentary about?

A synopsis from Netflix reads: "In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.

"Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

Who made the Harry & Meghan documentary?

Harry & Meghan is directed by two-time Oscar–nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, with Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall all named as executive producers.