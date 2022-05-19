Happy Mondays and fans react to namecheck on Coronation Street

By Jenny Mensah

The Step On icons were given a shoutout on the soap during a misunderstanding about pills between Sally and Gail.

Coronation Street fans and music-lovers alike were tickled to see Happy Mondays get referenced on the show last night (Wednesday 18th May).

The longest-running British soap is known for its cultural references and unique Northern sense of humour and its last episode was no different.

The funny moment came when Sally Webster made a confession to Gail Rodwell in the Rovers Return about some dodgy viagra pills, which left Tim Metcalfe with heart palpitations.

The funny one-liner came when Gail thought Sally was referring to ecstasy pills and she replied: "No! Not, ecstasy! Who do you think we are, The Happy Mondays?"

Word got round to the band themselves, who shared the clip alongside singer Rowetta, who wrote "Nice one" on Twitter.

The hilarious moment wasn't lost on TV and music fans either, who took to Twitter to share their reactions online.

Mike praised the "classic Corrie lines".

Sally to Gail “Tim bought some pills?

Gail “what ecstasy?”

Sally “no, who do you think we are happy Mondays”



😂👏🏼 classic Corrie lines #Corrie @itvcorrie — MIKE 🇺🇦 (@mikepriestley13) May 18, 2022

Jonathan joked that the band have "made it" and all their hard work as Madchester legends had "paid off".

Now Uve really made it all the hard work paid off 😃 — Jonathan Mooney (@jonathan0971) May 18, 2022

Kelly argued that Corrie "is back to being a brilliant soap with all the humour again".

#corrie is back to being a brilliant soap with all the humour again, Sally calling Tim’s penis a winky 🤣 then saying ecstasy pills ? We’re not the happy Mondays 🤣 #ComedyGold @itvcorrie @sallydynevor — kelly carson (@kelly_tink1979) May 19, 2022

Anna called the moment "priceless," adding: "this is the Corrie we all love!"

Who do you think we are..The Happy Mondays...laugh out loud funny this evening..this is the Corrie we all love! Priceless..... — Anna Turner (@1AnnaT) May 18, 2022

Dean, however, seemed to be one of the people who totally missed it.

you lot must have good ears, i watched this and totally missed it! — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) May 18, 2022

Can't catch them all, eh?

