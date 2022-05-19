Happy Mondays and fans react to namecheck on Coronation Street

19 May 2022, 15:13 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 17:17

The actress who plays Sally Webster and The Happy Mondays
The actress who plays Sally Webster and The Happy Mondays. Picture: 1. ITV/Shutterstock 2. Peter J Walsh/Pymca/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Step On icons were given a shoutout on the soap during a misunderstanding about pills between Sally and Gail.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coronation Street fans and music-lovers alike were tickled to see Happy Mondays get referenced on the show last night (Wednesday 18th May).

The longest-running British soap is known for its cultural references and unique Northern sense of humour and its last episode was no different.

The funny moment came when Sally Webster made a confession to Gail Rodwell in the Rovers Return about some dodgy viagra pills, which left Tim Metcalfe with heart palpitations.

The funny one-liner came when Gail thought Sally was referring to ecstasy pills and she replied: "No! Not, ecstasy! Who do you think we are, The Happy Mondays?"

Word got round to the band themselves, who shared the clip alongside singer Rowetta, who wrote "Nice one" on Twitter.

READ MORE: Bez skates to Happy Mondays while wearing a melon helmet on Dancing on Ice

The hilarious moment wasn't lost on TV and music fans either, who took to Twitter to share their reactions online.

Mike praised the "classic Corrie lines".

Jonathan joked that the band have "made it" and all their hard work as Madchester legends had "paid off".

READ MORE: Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder and Bez to launch YouTube channel Call The Cops

Kelly argued that Corrie "is back to being a brilliant soap with all the humour again".

Anna called the moment "priceless," adding: "this is the Corrie we all love!"

Dean, however, seemed to be one of the people who totally missed it.

Can't catch them all, eh?

READ MORE: Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder reveals medical hair loss, hip surgery and botox

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Karl Urban talks THE BOYS 3 and teases what to expect

Karl Urban talks The BOYS 3 and teases the "most dynamic season yet"

THE BOYS Season 3 trailer released

Watch the latest trailer for THE BOYS season 3

Jon Hamm talks talks Top Gun with Chris Moyles

Jon Hamm talks Top Gun: Maverick on The Chris Moyles Show

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs returns on Easter Monday

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs - Listen to the playlist

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs live playlist

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs - see the full Top 100

Sam Fender has triumphed in this year's Best Of British vote

Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under named Radio X Best Of British with Greggs

David Bowie, photographed by Masayoshi Sukita for the cover of "Heroes"

Was David Bowie's "Heroes" really based on a true story?

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul season 6: Release date, trailer and everything we know so far