Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile: ITV's Release date and what to expect

A new ITV documentary on Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be released. Picture: Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

By Radio X

Ranvir Sing is set to present a new one-hour-long documentary about of the British socialite and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew.

Just last month saw Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of trafficking underage girls for the American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

As she waits to be sentenced, a new documentary entitled Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile is already set to explore her relationship with Epstein and their network - which includes Prince Andrew - as well as the fall out from her trial.

There's no doubt it will make for a harrowing watch, but when is Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile to air on ITV and what can we expect from the new documentary?

Find out what we know about the show so far, including when it's released, who hosts it and what it will cover.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile will air on 18th January. Picture: NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When is Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile out?

The special documentary will air at 9pm on Tuesday 18th January on ITV.

How long will Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile be?

The documentary will be an hour long.

Who presents Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile?

The hour-long documentary will be presented by British journalist and television presenter Ranvir Singh.

Ranvir Singh will present the one-hour documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh is a journalist, broadcaster and a television presenter and she is currently the Political Editor, newsreader and deputy presenter on Good Morning Britain. She also starred in Strictly Come Dancing series 18 alongside professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

What will Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile be about?

ITV reveals: "As Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing in a New York prison ITV's Ranvir Singh unravels the story of how an entitled daughter of a billionaire sank into shame and disgrace through her friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Ranvir also explores how Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, is now embroiled in the scandal as he faces his own possible civil court case brought by Virginia Giuffre. He denies any wrongdoing."

The show will examine the network of the rich and powerful, and the relationship between Maxwell, Epstein and Prince Andrew. It will also take a look at some of the evidence presented in the recent trial, which uncovers a world of luxury jets, New York Mansions and exotic islands.

The show will also see Ranvir speak to some of those in Epstein's 'Little Black Book' and to survivors about the role Maxwell played in the abuse.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile airs on Tuesday 18th January on ITV and the ITV Hub.