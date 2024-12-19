Gavin & Stacey: The Finale was originally going to be a film

James Corden, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones star as Smithy, Gavin, Stacey & Nessa. Picture: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson.

By Jenny Mensah

Creators and co-stars James Corden and Ruth Jones have revealed they both thought the upcoming finale could work on the big screen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale was originally going to be a film.

After a five-year wait, the much-loved sitcom will air its last ever episode and a Christmas special this year.

However, the show's writers, Ruth Jones and James Corden - who also star as Nessa and Smithy in the series - have revealed they both originally thought the upcoming finale could work as a movie.

Corden, 46, explained to Heat magazine: "[Ruth and I] got on a FaceTime and, originally, we both had the same idea, which was to do a film."

Jones, 58, added: "I'd written down a couple of thoughts before we arranged that meeting, thinking it could be a film, and then when we got together, James said, 'I hope this could be a film.' And I went, 'Well, that's what I thought last night.' So that was quite weird."

"Then, we really played around with that idea of it being a film and wrote some of it with that in mind, but the more we wrote, we both felt the same way," continued Corden.

Watch the trailer below:

"And it shouldn't be. The idea of our characters blown up that big felt wrong.

"They've always been in the corner of your room, and that's where they should remain."

Watch the official Gavin & Stacey trailer

Read more:

Jones carried on: "I spend quite a lot of time up in the Highlands of Scotland, and I thought, 'My friends there will have to drive for two hours to get to the nearest cinema in Inverness.

"They're not going to do that."

Despite the "exciting" idea of the Essex and Wales-based comedy being shown on the big screen, it is the thought of families gathering around the TV in their homes on Christmas Day that means more to the pair.

Corden added: "A film feels exciting, but actually what you realise is, there's nothing more exciting than the collective experience of different generations of families and friends sitting around on Christmas Day.

"It's such a wonderfully British thing to do, and when we started the show 20 years ago, the idea that it would be one of those shows that has a Christmas special is far beyond anything we ever dreamt of ..."

When asked if they'd be watching the "emotional" finale on Christmas Day, Corden revealed: "We're going to try to watch it together."

Jones interjected: "With our families," as Corden explained: "It's what we did last time. So, I think that's going to be very, very special."

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale. Picture: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Gavin & Stacey's final episode will air on Christmas Day 2024 from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: