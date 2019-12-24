Gavin & Stacey cast drank while filming pub scene of Christmas special

According to Robert Wilfort - who plays Jason in the hit series - James Corden allowed to him drink while shooting the pub scene.

The Gavin & Stacey cast enjoyed real alcohol as they shot the boozy scene for the Christmas special.

The sitcom is returning to our TV screens over the festive period and Robert Wilfort - who plays Jason on the show - revealed co-creator and co-star James Corden suggested the cast drink real alcohol as they filmed one particular scene.

"It was just one of the loveliest days I've had on set filming with everyone," Wilfort told the Sunday Mirror.

"Towards the end of the last day filming we may have had a real drink in that scene. Because we didn't have any lines and we were just enjoying ourselves, we did all have a drink. It was James's idea! It was really lovely. It wasn't Archers and lemonade!"

Gavin & Stacey Christmas special: Date, time, trailers, cast, plot, synopsis, reviews & more

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: Tom Jackson/Press Association Images

READ MORE: What time does the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special start on TV?

Melanie Walters, 56 - who plays Stacey's mum Gwen - also relished the scene, which shows Gavin's family revelling with Stacey's family in Wales.

She recalled: "What with that and all the singing and dancing, there was no effort involved! I think that transfers to the screen."

According to the outlet, co-stars Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb had already bonded in the pub prior to shooting the scene, and Horne - who plays titular star Gavin - admitted to having a "ball".

He explained: "Even Rob Brydon came out. Rob is so dull, he never socialises. Alison is always the last one standing. It was such a ball.

"And that comes across on screen. Particularly the pub."

READ MORE: Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne: I'm not jealous of James Corden's success

Meanwhile, Joanna Page has teased that the mystery of the famous fishing trip may be revealed in the Christmas special.

It's one of Gavin And Stacey's longest running jokes - but the mystery of what happened on THAT fishing trip between Bryn and Jason may finally come to light.

Speaking on This Morning, Joanna revealed: "Tune in because there might just be a conversation about the fishing trip."

She also said of the Christmas special: "There are lots of old things and exciting new things.

"Everything you wanted and loved about it, but lots of new stuff."

Fans have tried to piece together what the embarrassing incident exactly was and from other mentions, it would appear that they had to do it because they were cold, they were on their knees and nudity may have been involved.

Bryn has since said, however, that whatever happened was "legal in Wales"...

Whatever it was... we cannot wait to hopefully find out in what Mathew Horne has dubbed the best Gavin & Stacey episode ever.

"We all went into it with a degree of anxiety and trepidation because there is a huge amount of expectation on it," revealed the 41-year-old star to The Chris Moyles Show.

"So we were quite anxious as to whether we were all going to work together well again and the chemistry was going to be there and it was going to be the Gavin and Stacey of old.

“Then after day one we knew it would, and I’ve seen it now and I’m so proud of it. I think it’s the best episode of the show we’ve ever done.”