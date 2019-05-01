VIDEO: Game of Thrones cast send well wishes to dying 88-year-old hospice patient

1 May 2019, 13:32 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 15:42

The likes of Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos in the HBO series, sent a heartfelt clip to grant an 88-year-old fan's last wish before she passed away.

Cast members from Game of Thrones have come together to grant a final wish to a dying fan.

The likes of Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth in the hit series, joined the 10 stars who took part in a video message to 88-year-old Claire Walton.

As E! News reports, the ailing patient shared her desire to staff at HopeHealth hospice in Rhode Island to watch the third episode of the final Game of Thrones season, and even possibly meet some of its stars.

Claire was very unwell, but hospice workers were able to contact stars of the HBO show to compile a video message wishing her the best and preparing her for the epic battle scene, which aired in the US on Sunday night.

Watch their touching video message above, courtesy of HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center.

Liam Cunningham who plays Ser Davos in Game of Thrones
Liam Cunningham who plays Ser Davos in Game of Thrones. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Cunningham - who currently features final season of the fantasy drama - was joined by former stars Miltos Yerolemou, who played master sword fighter Syrio Forel in season 1 and Josef Altin, who played the Night Watchman Pyp in seasons 1, 3 and 4.

According E! News, a spokesperson confirmed that Claire was able to watch episode 3 entitled Battle of Winterfell before passing away on Monday afternoon around 5pm.

