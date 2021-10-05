Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon teaser revealed

5 October 2021, 13:31

By Jenny Mensah

HBO have unveiled a first look at the world of Game Of Thrones prequel, which will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war.

A teaser for House of the Dragon has been shared and its made Game of Thrones fans very excited.

The HBO prequel, which go back in time by 200 years and focus on the house of Targaryen and the civil war which scorched Westeros has also given us a sneak peak as to who we can expect in the cast, including Matt Smith.

But when will House of the Dragon be released and what else can we expect from it. Watch the teaser for the series above and find out what we know about it so far.

House of the Dragon teaser trailer released
House of the Dragon teaser trailer released. Picture: HBO

When is House of the Dragon released?

The Game of Thrones prequel doesn't have an exact release date just yet, but the teaser does baring the year "2022" at its finale.

Who stars in House of the Dragon?

Cast members include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. Rhys Ifans plays Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke plays his daugther Alicent Hightower and Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon or "Sea Snake".

What will Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon be about?

The series is based on George R.R Martin's Fire and Blood novel and is set 200 years before the events of GOT. It tells the story of the lineage of the Targaryens and the civil war which scorched Westeros.

