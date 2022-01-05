Gal Gadot says Imagine video at start of pandemic was "in poor taste"

The Wonder Woman star has reflected on her star-studded cover video of the John Lennon classic, which she helmed at the start of the pandemic.

Gal Gadot sang John Lennon's Imagine with a host of stars. Picture: Instagram/Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot has opened up about her decision to record a star-studded celeb cover of John Lennon's Imagine at the start of the pandemic.

Back in March 2020, the Wonder Woman star enlisted the help of her celebrity pals from across the world of entertainment including Will Ferrell, Sia, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan and Kristen Wiig to sing the late Beatles legend's iconic 1971 track.

Now, the Israel-born star has had a rethink about the viral video and admitted that it was in "poor taste" and "premature".

Speaking with hindsight to InStyle magazine, where she appears on the cover, she said: "I was seeing where everything was headed. But (the video) was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste.

"All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bullseye."

She added: "I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that was a delightful opportunity to do that."

Ahead of her cover in the viral video, the actress said to camera: "Hey guys. Day 6 in self-quarantine and I've got to say these past few days have got me feeling philosophical"

She added: "And I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing his trumpet to all the other people who were locked inside their homes, and he was playing Imagine, and it was something so powerful and pure..."

She also captioned the post: "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne".

Gadot's video sparked controversy with many calling it tone deaf, as actors sang the famous lines to the song from their mansions and plush surroundings.

On this side of the pond, comedian Joe Lycett even shared his parody version of the viral clip, which saw him and a host of his famous friends join forces to "imagine all the b******s".

