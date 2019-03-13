Celebrate Friends’ 25th anniversary with the FriendsFest UK tour

The Friends cast: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Picture: Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A special tour to celebrate the hit sitcom Friends will visit the likes of London, Manchester and Bristol. Find out how to get tickets.

A special festival to mark the 25th anniversary of Friends has been announced for summer 2019.

Friendsfest, which is hosted by Comedy Central, will be embarking on a UK tour to mark the show's milestone - calling at Manchester's Heaton Park from 2-18 August, Bristol's Blaise Castle from 23 August - 1 September, Willen Lake in Milton Keynes from 6-15 September and London's Kennington Park from 20-19 September.

👏Join us for the #FriendsFest 25th anniversary summer tour 👏

Presale tickets are LIVE NOW, general sale starts Friday 15th March. Grab your tickets here: https://t.co/WInu4GrpZn pic.twitter.com/Jbg1tfQ2hy — Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) March 13, 2019

Fans can expect to strike a pose in a variety of famous Friends sets, whether visiting Monica's apartment or going for a coffee in Central Perk.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, while general sale starts on Friday 15 March from 10am.

