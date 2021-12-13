Four Lives: Everything we know about the true crime drama

By Jenny Mensah

The new BBC true crime drama will tackle the murders of Grindr killer Stephen Port, who will be played by Stephen Merchant. Find out when it's released.

***TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE DISCUSSES MURDER AND VIOLENCE***

The first trailer for Four Lives has been released, giving us a taste of what to expect from the hard-hitting drama.

The BBC true crime drama is set to follow the harrowing events surrounding the capture of Grinder killer Stephen Port, who lured and murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor over a 16-month period.

The show, which directed by David Blair, includes a Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith in its cast and will no doubt prove a difficult watch for many, with the events taking place in recent history.

Watch the trailer for Four Lives above and find out everything we know about the series so far.

True Crime drama Four Lives is set for the BBC next year. Picture: YouTube/BBC

When is Four Lives released?

Four Lives starts on Monday 3rd January at 9pm at BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

What is Four Lives about?

Four Lives tells the harrowing tale of the so-called Grindr killer, Stephen Port, who targeted and murdered four men; Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor by administering a fatal overdose of “date rape” drug GHB over a 16-month period.

The drama, written by Neil McKay, will tell the story from the perspective of the victims and their families by using "extensive research and multiple sources".

The awful true-life events will be fresh in the mind of the UK public as just last week it was declared at an inquest that there "fundamental failings" in the handling of the murders.

Who is in the cast for Four Lives?

Stephen Merchant stars as killer Stephen Port and the men he murdered will be played by Tim Preston (Anthony Walgate), Jakub Svec (Gabriel Kovari), Leo Flanagan (Daniel Whitworth) and Paddy Rowan (Jack Taylor).

Also starring is Sheridan Smith, who plays Sarah Sak, the mother of Anthony Walgate who later wrote a book about the horrific circumstances of her son's death.

Where is Stephen Port now?

Port was sentenced at the Old Bailey on 25th November 2016 to life imprisonment with a whole life order. He is now incarcerated at HMP Belmarsh for his heinous crimes.

