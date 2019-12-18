The first look at Bill & Ted Face The Music is here

18 December 2019, 11:35 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 11:36

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989. Picture: Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock

Take a look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the forthcoming sequel to the classic 90s movies.

It's official! Bill And Ted Face The Music will be released in theatres on 21 August 2020... and you can see the very first photos from the set here.

The official Twitter for the movie has confirmed the release date and shown photos of stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles... including a shot in the famous phone booth. They look older (but not necessarily wiser), and check out Keanu's fetching shirt.

The shots also show the two hapless time-travelling heroes confronting The Grim Reaper (again played by William Sadler) and rapper Kid Cudi with the pair's daughters, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Picture: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

It's the second official follow-up to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure from 1989, which saw the pair travel through time to get together a group of historical figures to help them with their high school assignment.

A second movie, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, followed in 1991.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will see our heroes in middle age, charged with writing a song that will save Planet Earth. Filming began in July this year.

