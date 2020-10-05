Ferris Bueller's all grown up as Alan Ruck reprises role for new advert

The star, who played the titular character in the famous 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off, has returned with that iconic car.

Alan Ruck has revived his character in Ferris Bueller's Day Off for a new advert which is sure to get you feeling old.

The Succession actor starred alongside Matthew Broderick in the 1986 cult classic, which saw the pair bunk off and get up to a host of japes in the space of a day.

Now, appearing in an advert for LiftMaster as a much more grown up and successful Cameron, the tables are turned as his child is almost persuaded by a friend to 'borrow' his car for the day.

Watch the clever advert above.

Alan Ruck appears in ad which harks back to Ferris Bueller role. Picture: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock + YouTube/LiftMaster

The ad begins with a teen mirroring Ruck's original lines in the film when he takes his friend up to see his dad's 1966 E Type Roadster Jaguar.

Just as his mischievous mate claims it's his dad's "fault he didn't lock the garage" Ruck's voice can be heard on the ad, telling them: "Don't even think about it".

It then cuts to the actor viewing them both on his smartphone, saying: "Been there, done that".

As the LiftMaster allows him to shut his garage door from the office, he remarks: "Kids!"

READ MORE: What day did Ferris Bueller actually take off?