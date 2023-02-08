Fawlty Towers to be rebooted for new series starring John Cleese

John Cleese in the original series of Fawlty Towers. Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The former Monty Python star will appear in a new version of the classic sitcom with his daughter Camilla.

Fawlty Towers is to be rebooted for the 21st Century.

The iconic sitcom, which ran on the BBC for two series in 1975 and 1979, is being revived by Castle Rock Entertainment, with John Cleese writing and starring in the series alongside his daughter, Camilla.

Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Matthew George and Derrick Rossi are set to executive produce the reboot.

The new series of the much-loved sitcom will explore the relationship between Torquay hotel owner Basil and his on-screen daughter. Fawlty will also face the challenge of trying to navigate the modern world.

John Cleese and his daughter Camilla in 2009. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Cleese, who is now 83, co-wrote the original series with Connie Booth and played the part of hotel owner Basil Fawlty. Prunella Scales played Fawlty's long-suffering wife and the late Andrew Sachs took the iconic role of the much put-upon Spanish waiter Manuel.

The cast of the original Fawlty Towers: Connie Booth as Polly, John Cleese as Basil, Andrew Sachs as Manuel and Prunella Scales as Sybil. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Cleese said of working on the new series: "What I like about Matt [George] is that, unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process.

"When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember. By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner.

"Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series."

Exec producer George has confessed to being a huge fan of the original two series of the show.

He said: "Meeting John and Camilla was one of the great thrills of my life. I’m obsessed with Fawlty Towers and the legendary characters he created. I’ve watched the first two seasons so many times I have lost count. I dreamed of one day being involved in a continuation of the story. Now it’s come true."

Rob Reiner is also looking forward to working with Cleese, describing the TV staras a "comedy legend". He said: "Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh."