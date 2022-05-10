Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Date, start time and how to watch

Eurovision Song Contest 2022 takes place on . Picture: Eurovision Song Contest/EBU

As we prepare to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, we share everything you need to know about this year including how to watch.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 airs this weekend and it's been a long time coming.

Find out everything you need to know about the 65th contest including, who's presenting it, who's representing the UK, when it starts and how you can watch all the coverage live.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022 from 8pm BST, according to the official Eurovision website.

See the schedule below:

First semi-final: 10th May 2022

Second Semi-final: 12th May 2022

Grand Final: 14th May 2022

Sam Ryder is the UK bid for Eurovision 2022. Picture: Eurovision 2022

Who's representing the UK at Eurovision 2022?

Sam Ryder is representing the UK at this year's Eurovision with his SPACE MAN single. The singer-songwriter from Maldon, Essex first found fame on TikTok where he's amassed over 12m followers for his covers of Adele, Sia, Hozier, Marvin Gaye, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kate Bush, Freddie Mercury and many more.

Where is Eurovision 2022 taking place?

This year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

How can I watch Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in the UK?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2022 will be available to watch live on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer on Saturday 14th May from 8pm.

Who's presenting the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

Eurovision will be presented by Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan and Mika this year. UK commentating will be coming from Graham Norton, who took over from Terry Wogan in 2009.

Who represented the UK in Eurovision 2021?

James Newman represented the UK in 2021 with his song Embers.

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest?

1997. The UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

How many times has the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest?

The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times. They won in 1967 with Sandie Shaw’s Puppet On A String, in 1969 with Lulu and Boom Bang-a-Bang (a four-way tie with France, Spain and The Netherlands), in 1976 with Brotherhood of Man and Save Your Kisses for Me, in 1981 with Bucks Fizz and Making Your Mind Up and in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

