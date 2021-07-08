Here’s what EastEnders’ Jack Ryder (AKA Jamie Mitchell) looks like now

Jack Ryder as Jamie Mitchell in Eastenders in 1998. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The former actor was a teen heartthrob when he played Jamie Mitchell in the popular soap 20 years ago.

Jack Ryder appeared on TV this week and looked almost recognisable.

The former actor starred as Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders from 1998 until 2002, where he was known for his youthful looks and 90s' curtains hairstyle. He was even compared to David Beckham!

Now he's been catching up with ITV's Lorraine 19 years after his character was famously killed off and he looks very different.

Jack Ryder talks about starring in the soap on Lorraine this week. Picture: ITV

Speaking about dealing with his fame as a 16 year old, he said: "The fame side was tough to cope with at that time and at that age, but I just kept my head down and got on with the work."

Ryder, who says he still speaks to his former co-stars Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) and Dean Gaffney (Sonia Jackson), is now a writer - turning his hand to children's books.

Speaking about welcoming his daughter during lockdown last year, he said: "She's doing great, parenting is a mixed bag - as soon as you think you've nailed it something happens.

"But we're absolutely relishing being parents."

Ryder also spoke about his journey to writing children's books on Loose Women back in May and his thoughts on the theatre.

