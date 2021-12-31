Dwayne Johnson: There's "no chance" I'll reunite with Vin Diesel for Fast and Furious

Dwayne Johnson has said he will never return to the Fast Franchise. Picture: GettyBuda Mendes/LatinContent via Getty Images

The Hollywood star and former wrestler has deemed Vin Diesel's recent public post as an "example of his manipulation"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has maintained he will not return to the Fast and Furious franchise.

The Hollywood mega star and former wrestler first appeared in the action movies when he took on a starring role in Fast Five as Luke Hobbs.

However, in 2021 he released a statement to confirm he would no longer be appearing in the franchise or any further sequels. After Vin Diesel took to social media to plea they bury the hatchet and he makes a comeback, Johnson shot down any ideas that he'd return.

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson recently told CNN.

"I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

"Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” Johnson continued.

"I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.

"My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

READ MORE: Jack Black's impression of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is TOO GOOD

As reported by The Sun, back in August 2016 the star shared his dissatisfaction at the conduct of some of his male co-stars.

Taking to Instagram in a now deleted post before finishing the The Fate of the Furious, the former WWE star wrote: "There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one."

"My female costars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male costars, however, are a different story.”"Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t," he went on to say.

"The ones that don’t are too chicken s*** to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses," he hinted without mentioning any specific names.

"When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right," The Rock concluded.