Dune: Part Three - Trailer and release date confirmed for the final instalment of the franchise

17 March 2026, 20:48 | Updated: 17 March 2026, 20:57

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani in Dune Part Three
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani in Dune Part Three. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures.

By Jenny Mensah

The third and final installment of the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi epic, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is set to be released at the end of the year.

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After what has felt like a lifetime, the third and final instalment of the Dune franchise is almost upon us.

Dune: Part Three will see Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return for Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel Dune Messiah and by the looks of its new teaser trailer, it's going to be even bigger and better than before.

Boasting a stellar cast - which sees Robert Pattinson and Anya Taylor-Joy join Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé - , the film's release date has also been confirmed for 18th December this year.

Watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming film below and find out everything we know about Dune: Part Three so far.

Watch the trailer for Dune part 3

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When is Dune 3 released?

Dune Part Three is released in cinemas on 18th December 2026 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Who stars in the cast of Dune 3 with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya?

Dune: Part Three stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

See the cast breakdown so far below:

  • Timothée Chalamet - Paul Atreides
  • Zendaya - Chani
  • Rebecca Ferguson - Lady Jessica
  • Anya Taylor-Joy - Alia Atreides
  • Jason Momoa - Duncan Idaho
  • Florence Pugh - Princess Irulan
  • Robert Pattinson - Scytale
  • Josh Brolin - Gurney Halleck
  • Javier Bardem - Stilgar
  • Léa Seydoux -Lady Margot
  • Ida Brooke - Ghanima
  • Isaach De Bankolé - Farok
  • Nakoa-Wolf Momoa - Leto II
Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson join the cast of Dune: Part Three as Alia and Scytale
Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson join the cast of Dune: Part Three as Alia and Scytale. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

What happens in Dune 3?

Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve’s trilogy.

However, as teased in the trailer, we can expect this sequel to stray from its source material as Atreides and Chani have reunited and are awaiting their child together. There also looks to be more war, with battle scenes aplenty. Despite this, Director Villeneuve teases this Part Three will be more of a "thriller," telling The Hollywood Reporter: “If the first movie was contemplation, a boy exploring a new world, and the second one is a war movie, this one is a thriller. It is action-packed and tense. More muscular.”

He adds of the film, which takes place 17 years after Dune: Part Two: “We see Paul dealing with the consequences of having too much power.”

Though the movie sees people trying to overtake the Chalamet's character, he adds that: “the heartbeat of the film is still the relationship between Paul and Chani.”

Dune Part Three is released in cinemas on 18th December 2026 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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