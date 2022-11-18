Millie Gibson announced as new Doctor Who companion

David Tennant will return as Doctor Who and Ncuti Gatwa is the new Time Lord. Picture: 1. BBC 2. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

As the next Doctor Who companion is revealed, we ask when the sci-fi series returns with David Tennant and when we can expect Ncuti Gatwa to start in the role.

Doctor Who show runners revealed the new companion for the series during Children In Need on Friday 18th November.

Earlier this year, the sci-fi show confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa would be the 15th Time Lord, but fans waited patiently to find out who'd become his sidekick and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Elisabeth Sladen, Billie Piper and Freema Agyeman to take on the role.

Find out everything we know about the next Doctor Who companion and when the show returns, plus when we can expect Ncuti Gatwa to start.

Who is the new Doctor Who companion?

Millie Gibson is the new Doctor Who companion and she will play Ruby Sunday alongside Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor. The news was announced on BBC's Children In Need on Friday 18th November.

According to Doctor Who TV, Millie said of the news: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

Millie Gibson is the new Doctor Who companion. Picture: BBC

Who is Millie Gibson and what else has she been in?

Ellie Gibson is a teen actress and best known for playing Kellie Neelan in Coronation Street. She has also appeared in ITV drama Butterfly and BBC drama Love, Lies and Records.

How old is Millie Gibson?

Ellie Gibson is just 18 years old.

Speaking about his decision to recruit such young talent, Russell T. Davis said: "It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

Millie will star alongside the 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa. Picture: BBC

Ncuti Gatwa said of the news: “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Who is the next Doctor Who in 2023?

David Tennant returns as the 14th Doctor, with Ncuti Gatwa set to follow as the 15th Time Lord.

Gatwa said on becoming the 15th Doctor and the first Black actor to play the iconic role: "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited, and of course a little bit scared."

The Sex Education star added in his statement: "“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.”

Ncuti Gatwa is the 15th Doctor Who. Picture: BBC

When is Doctor Who next on?

Doctor Who is expected to return for the 60th anniversary in November 2023, with David Tennant - who fronted the show between 2005 and 2010 - returning as the Time Lord and Catherine Tate starring alongside him as Donna Noble.

The last episode of Doctor Who saw the 13th Doctor, played by Jodi Whittaker, regenerate into David Tennant and when it comes to the first lines the Scottish actor says, it turns out it was a team effort.

Speaking about Tennant's regeneration, Russell T. Davies revealed: “It wasn’t exactly the longest day at the keyboard.

“They’re obvious first lines. But David added the bit about teeth. That’s his line. So it’s written by the two of us.”

The line is a call back to Tennant's first regeneration scene when he transformed from ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston and says: “New teeth. That’s weird. So where was I?”

When does Ncuti Gatwa start as the Doctor?

We'll have to wait a little while for Ncuti's first episode to be aired, as the 60th anniversary episodes with David Tennant still need to take place first. Doctor Who first aired on 23rd November 1963, so we imagine Ncuti won't make an appearance before that date.