DIG! XX: Watch The Brian Jonestown Massacre & The Dandy Warhols film in cinemas for one night only

An exclusive re-release of the iconic music documentary, featuring The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Dandy Warhols is coming to cinemas next month.

Cult classic rock documentary DIG! is coming to the big screen for its 20th anniversary.

The feature film, which tells the story of The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Dandy Warhols, is set for a one-night only screening in UK cinemas on Tuesday 25th March 2025, with a limited release to follow from on the Friday 28th March.

Praised for its boldness and authenticity, the original documentary captured a definitive moment in indie music history and garnered awards around the world.

Now, over two decades after Ondi Timoner’s original 2004 Sundance Grand Jury prize-winning debut, DIG! XX will revisit two of rock's most enigmatic bands and their turbulent friendship, rivalry and rise in the late '90s.

A press release explains: "DIG! XX brings the epic tale to the present, diving into the clash between art and fame as two indie bands wrestle with the pull of the mainstream and the price of success. From high-stakes ambitions to the gritty reality of life on the road, the documentary reveals an unfiltered view of rock-and-roll’s inner struggles while spotlighting the challenges that fuelled two of the 1990’s most influential indie bands.The reissue offers fans old and new the chance to experience this iconic story as it was meant to be seen - on the big screen."

It adds: "DIG! XX is a newly restored, unseen and extended edition, featuring a unique narration by The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Joel Gion that counters the original narration by The Dandy Warhols’ Courtney Taylor, and updates the epic tale to today. The new edition dives deeper into the creative tensions between the bands and offers new insights into their journeys and lives up to the present day."

DIG! XX comes to cinemas for on night only on 25th March, followed by a limited release from 28th March.

