Dawson's Creek stars pay tribute to James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek in November 2019. Picture: Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News

A number of stars have paid tribute to the actor, following his death from cancer, aged 48.

A host of stars of Dawson's Creek have paid tribute to James Van Der Beek following the actor's death.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday (11th February 2026), his family said: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023.

Replying to the family's post, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar said that she was "so sad for your beautiful family". While James's legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world."

The actor played teenager Dawson Leery in the hit TV show that ran between 1998 and 2003. He also starred in the shows Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, CSI: Cyber and the films Varsity Blues and The Rules Of Attraction.

Dawson's Creek co-star Busy Philipps called on people to help his "magical" family after a GoFundMe was set up to help them financially because of the impact of the actor's healthcare costs.

Busy - who played Audrey Liddell on the show - wrote on Instagram: “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today... every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him...

“I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children. James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say."

Kerr Smith, who played Jack McPhee on the show, paid tribute to his "brother".

He wrote on Instagram: "I’m so grateful for being able to call James a brother. I’ll miss him deeply. Rest easy."

Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek in the TV series Dawson's Creek. Picture: Alamy

The actor's screen mother Mary-Margaret Humes wrote: “Rarely am I at a loss for words... today would be the exception.

"Our last conversations merely a few days ago are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping."

Sasha Alexander, who played Gretchen Witter, the older sister of Pacey Witter and a girlfriend of Dawson, admitted she was "heartbroken" by the news.

She wrote: “It feels like yesterday that we were sitting beneath those pink Wilmington sunsets, filming during the beautiful Dawson’s Creek years. What made Dawson special was the man who played him.

"James was a deep, thoughtful soul. He took his work seriously, not out of ego, but out of care. He cared about being a good actor. He cared about doing things well and he never took any of it for granted. But more than anything, he cared about people. He cared about his family. He cared about showing up fully.”

The official Instagram page for the show hailed James' portrayal of Dawson Leery "iconic".

A statement said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of James Van Der Beek.

"His iconic portrayal of Dawson Leery helped define a generation of television for fans and continues to resonate with audiences today. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."