WATCH: David Beckham's pranked with fake statue by James Corden

12 March 2019, 18:06 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 18:08

See the football legend's reaction when he's stitched-up on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

David Beckham is a world famous footballer and an all-round mega celebrity.

So when his old football team, Los Angeles Galaxy were set to honour him with a statue, old mate James Corden decided to get in their first and play a classic prank on him.

Becks came face to face with the finished artwork on The Late Late Show with James Corden, but it's fair to say that his likeness left a LOT to be desired.

That's because the presenter decided to switch the real thing out with a complete dud.

Find out what happened in the clip above, courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

See the full video here:

Watch David Beckham get a shout out at The Stone Roses' 2016 hometown show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Disney's Official Aladdin trailer

VIDEO: Watch the first full length Aladdin remake trailer

Liam Gallagher and Ricky Gervais

Liam Gallagher praises Ricky Gervais' After Life series

Liam Gallagher

Ricky Gervais attends a screening of Netflix's "After Life" at the Paley Center for Media on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in New York

Ricky Gervais on guilt: “I never want to feel guilty again”

James Buckley talks to Chris Moyles about the "disastrous" Inbetweeners reunion

VIDEO: James Buckley talks "disastrous" Inbetweeners reunion show