WATCH: David Beckham's pranked with fake statue by James Corden
12 March 2019, 18:06 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 18:08
See the football legend's reaction when he's stitched-up on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
David Beckham is a world famous footballer and an all-round mega celebrity.
So when his old football team, Los Angeles Galaxy were set to honour him with a statue, old mate James Corden decided to get in their first and play a classic prank on him.
Becks came face to face with the finished artwork on The Late Late Show with James Corden, but it's fair to say that his likeness left a LOT to be desired.
That's because the presenter decided to switch the real thing out with a complete dud.
Find out what happened in the clip above, courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden.
See the full video here:
Watch David Beckham get a shout out at The Stone Roses' 2016 hometown show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.