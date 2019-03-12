WATCH: David Beckham's pranked with fake statue by James Corden

See the football legend's reaction when he's stitched-up on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

David Beckham is a world famous footballer and an all-round mega celebrity.

So when his old football team, Los Angeles Galaxy were set to honour him with a statue, old mate James Corden decided to get in their first and play a classic prank on him.

Becks came face to face with the finished artwork on The Late Late Show with James Corden, but it's fair to say that his likeness left a LOT to be desired.

That's because the presenter decided to switch the real thing out with a complete dud.

Find out what happened in the clip above, courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

See the full video here:

Watch David Beckham get a shout out at The Stone Roses' 2016 hometown show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.