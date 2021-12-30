Daniel Radcliffe reveals secret crush on Harry Potter co-star and the note he sent her

The star revealed in the long-awaited Harry Potter 20th Reunion: Return To Hogwarts that he had a secret crush on Helena Bonham-Carter.

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed his past secret crush on Harry Potter cast mate Helena Bonham-Carter.

The pair starred in the famous franchise together and, despite their 23 year age difference, Radcliffe reveals in the upcoming anniversary show - Harry Potter 20th Reunion: Return to Hogwarts - he gave the co-star a note professing his love for her.

After filming had wrapped in 2011, the star sent a letter to Bonham-Carter, who played Voldermort's aide, which read: "Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee.

"I do love you and I wish I’d just been born ten years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance."

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe with Helena Bonham-Carter inset. Picture: 1. Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty 2. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It wasn't just Radcliffe who had an on-set crush, however, as co-star Emma Watson - who played Hermione Granger - also confessed to being besotted by Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy.

"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring, she said.

"The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.

"And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him."

She added: "I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.

"He was three years above me and so for him he was like: 'you’re like my little sister'."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs on New Year’s Day on Sky.