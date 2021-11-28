Battle to replace Daniel Craig's Bond is "wide open"

Daniel Craig's James Bond is yet to be replaced, says MGM boss. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

By Radio X

MGM boss Pamela Abdy told The Hollywood Reporter that there's no definite idea on who will replace Daniel Craig to become 007.

The battle to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond is "wide open", according to MGM boss Pamela Abdy.

The producer, who serves as MGM's President of Motion Pictures, has revealed that the studio has only had"preliminary conversations" with 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson about who will replace Craig, who bowed out as Bond in No Time To Die.

"It's wide open," she told the The Hollywood Reporter. "We've had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara and Michael, but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah."

Idris Elba has been tipped as a potential 007 but it was recently reported that the 'Luther' star was actually in "early" talks to play a Bond villain.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it.

"He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment.

"It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain."

Meanwhile, No Time To Die, which was released on 30 September 2021, has become the biggest releases in the cinema since the pandemic, making more than £416m at the box office and £521m if you include the US takings.

Bond 25 was delayed several times as a result of pandemic-enforced cinema closures, and hit screens as part of a busy release schedule, which included new Marvel movies, sci-fi thriller Dune, and monster action film Godzilla vs Kong.

There still a number of big-hitting films to be released this year, including the latest Spider-Man film, No Way Home, the fourth outing in The Matrix franchise, Resurrections and a Ghostbusters reboot-come-sequel called Afterlife.