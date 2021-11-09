Coronation Street and Emmerdale "ban" actors from joining OnlyFans

Sarah Jayne Dunn in October 2021. Picture: ZUMA Press Inc / PA Images/ Alamy Stock Images

Reports say that stars of the two ITV soaps have been warned not to join the adult site after Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn had to leave the show.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale bosses are said to have banned their stars from joining adult site OnlyFans.

Last week, Sarah Jayne Dunn had to leave Channel 4's Hollyoaks after she refused to stop posting content on the subscription service.

It's now been claimed the the two premier ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have issued a new set of rules to their stars about what is and isn't allowed in terms of promoting products.

A source told The Sun Online: “Stars like former Corrie actor Helen Flanagan are inundated with opportunities to promote products on platforms including Instagram.

"And earnings can often dwarf any salary actors get paid on the soaps, meaning it can be more lucrative to leave the shows to effectively sell goods.

“This is simply a smart way to ensure they can still advertise products while remaining on the shows.

“But they spell out in black and white what’s deemed unacceptable - as previously it’s been a grey area.”

The Coronation Street set in Manchester. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

However, for products soap stars are able to promote, they have been reportedly told they cannot appear as they characters, nor can they use the shows' backdrops.

Several items, including gambling, alcohol, tobacco, vaping, fireworks and financial products, are said to be on a banned list of promo products. The rules are expected to be reviewed in three months.

A spokeswoman for ITV declined to comment.

Sarah Jayne Dunn recently defended her decision to post on OnlyFans, insisting her content was not "explicit".

The 40-year-old actress said: "My content isn't explicit content. There's nothing on there that I wouldn't put on my Instagram account - and was doing prior to this."

