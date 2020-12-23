Coming 2 America: Who stars in the sequel with Eddie Murphy and when is it released?

The long-awaited sequel starring Eddie Murphy has released its official trailer. Find out more about the film here.

An official trailer Coming 2 America has been released.

The long-awaited sequel to 1988'a Coming To America - starring Eddie Murphy - is near and it promises to be packed full of delights, with a bevvy of returning cast members and plenty of new characters to laugh along with.

Watch the first official visuals for the film above.

Coming 2 America is available on Prime Video from 5 March 2020.

What is the plot of Coming 2 America?

Amazon's synopsis reads: "Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

Who stars in Coming 2 America alongside Eddie Murphy?

Eddie Murphy will of course be reprising his role as King Akeem alongside returning and new cast members. See some more of the cast and their characters here:

Arsenio Hall - Semmi

James Earl Jones - Jaffe Joffer

Shari Headley - Lisa McDowell

John Amos - Cleo McDowell

Jermaine Fowler - Lavelle

Leslie Jones - Lavelle's mother

Tracy Morgan - Reem

KiKi Layne - Meeka

Wesley Snipes - General Izzi

Vanessa Bell Calloway - Imani Izzi

