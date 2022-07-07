Chris Hemsworth confirmed for CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Chris Hemsworth to do CBeebies Bedtime Stories. Picture: Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

By Jenny Mensah

The Thor: Love and Thunder star is the latest celeb to take part in the CBeebies show, with his show taking place this Friday.

Chris Hemsworth is the latest celebrity to sign up for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.



The Thor: Love and Thunder star is set to read Salina Yoon's Stormy Night on the children’s TV show, which takes place each day at 6.50pm.

The Australian actor joins a celebrities and public figures to take on the role, including Harry Styles, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Elton John, the Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hardy, Rose-Ayling-Elis, his Thor co-star Tom Hiddleston and more.

Find out everything you need to know about the show, when Chris Hemsworth's episode takes place and who else has been on bedtime stories below.

When is Chris Hemsworth on Bedtime Stories?

Chris Hemsworth's Bedtime Stories will be aired on CBeebies on Friday 9th July at 6.50pm.

WATCH: Friends star David Schwimmer reads for CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

What has Chris Hemsworth said about it?

The father-of-three - who shares daughter India, 10, and eight-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky – "loves nothing more" than reading to his own kids and is honoured to appear on the show.

He said: “I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read 'Stormy Night', a story about a little bear who is scared of storms.

"Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always

feel better when the storm passes.”

Who else has been on Bedtime Stories?