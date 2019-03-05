The Chase airs ill-timed question on The Prodigy after Keith Flint's death

The Chase viewers react to The Prodigy question on same day frontman Keith Flint dies. Picture: ITV/The Chase

The quiz show, presented by Bradley Walsh, aired an episode asking which acts had the fewest members on the same day of Keith Flint's passing.

The Chase was criticised by viewers after a question featured The Prodigy on the same day of Keith Flint's death.

The world of music and entertainment reacted to the sad news that The Prodigy frontman was found dead in his Essex home on Monday (4 January).

However, unfortunately the Bradley Walsh-presented quiz show aired an episode which asked which acts had the "fewest members" with The Prodigy, The Pretenders and The Proclaimers as options.

Watch a clip of the mishap in this video below, courtesy of ITV's The Chase:

Although the correct answer at the time was The Proclaimers, who have two members, the question was particularly insensitive because Flint's death also meant there are now only two surviving members of the rave outfit - Maxim and Liam Howlett.

Audiences took to Twitter to react to the gaff, with some calling it "brutal" and bad timing.

See some of their reactions below:

Not a great question to ask on The Chase today. pic.twitter.com/3j19itdSZ7 — Mat Carter (@dirtysuntanman) March 4, 2019

Not great timing from The Chase 😬 pic.twitter.com/WR9N7X8woX — Mitch (@mitchyboy1986) March 4, 2019

Bit brutal from The Chase today pic.twitter.com/QBWb9zR6Y7 — Sam Tappenden (@SamTappenden) March 4, 2019

Tributes poured in for the Firestarter singer online, who passed away, aged just 49.

His Prodigy bandmates wrote in a statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here:

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/