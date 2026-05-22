Celebrity Traitors series 2: Full cast line-up, start date, trailers & everything we know so far...

Joanne McNally, Romesh Ranganathan, Ross Kemp, Maya Jama and James Blunt are among the stars confirmed for Celebrity Traitors 2. Picture: Getty

The popular reality game show is returning with a stellar-line-up of celebrities confirmed. Find out who we take part in the UK version of the series and when it kicks off.

The cast of Celebrity Traitors was confirmed earlier this month.

After an epic first season - which captivated audiences even more than its civilian counterpart - the hit BBC format will return this year with an exciting crop of 21 stars ready to take part.

The programme, which began filming in the Scottish Highlands this month, will see celebs from across the world of entertainment compete for the chance at winning up to £100k for their chosen charity.

If last year's show is anything to go by, it's set to be very entertaining and full of plenty of laughs, but who can we expect to see turn up this time around? Find out who's on the line-up of Celebrity Traitors season 2 and what we know so far below...

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When does Celebrity Traitors series 2 start?

Series 2 of Celebrity Traitors is set to hit BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Autumn 2026, with filming already kicking off in May this year.

Cast reveal for Season 2 of Celebrity Traitors

Who's in the Celebrity Traitors series 2 cast line-up?

Amoi Rajan, (42),Journalist and Broadcaster,

Bella Ramsey, (22), Actor, Most known for - Game of Thrones, The Last of Us

Professor Hannah Fry, (42), Mathematician, Author and Broadcaster.

James Acaster, (41), Comedian, Actor, Podcaster

James Blunt, (52), Singer-songwriter

Jerry Hall, (69), Model and Actress, Spouse of Rupert Murdooch, former longterm partner of Mick Jagger

Joanne McNally, (43), Comedian & Podcaster

Joe Lycett, (37), Comedian & TV Presenter

Julie Hesmondhalgh, (56), Coronation Street star

King Kenny, (29), Professional Boxer, YouTuber

Maya Jama, (31), TV Presenter - Love Island Host

Michael Sheen, (57), Actor

Myha'la, (30), Actress, best known for Industry

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, (34), Singer, former Little Mix member

Miranda Hart, (53), Comedy Actress, Best known for Miranda

Richard E. Grant, (69), Actor,

Rob Beckett, (40), Comedian, TV Personality, Podcaster

Romesh Ranganathan, (48), Comedian, TV Personality, Podcaster

Ross Kemp, (61), Actor, TV personality, Best known for Eastenders

Sebastian Croft, (24), Actor, Best known for - Heartstopper, How To Date Billy Walsh

Sharon Rooney, (37), Actress, Best known for My Mad Fat Diary, Barbie, Dumbo

Who's tipped to win Celebrities Traitors series 2 so far?

According to William Hill as of 22nd May 2026, Comedian and co-host of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast Joanne McNally is an early favourite to win the show this year.

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for the betting brand said: “Season One of Celebrity Traitors proved that comedians thrive in the castle, and the early betting suggests it could be a similar story this season; we’ve installed Irish comic Joanne McNally as the early favourite at 6/1 to emerge victorious from Ardross Castle.

"James Blunt is next in the betting at 13/2, followed by Bella Ramsey and Michael Sheen, who are both priced at 7/1, while Maya Jama is 8/1. James Acaster sits at 9/1 alongside Joe Lycett and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

“At the other end of the market, Sharon Rooney and Amol Rajan are 20/1, just shy of King Kenny at 25/1 - who is considered as the early outsider to win the series. “In terms of which team will come out on top, we’re giving the edge to the Faithfuls at 8/11 to exact revenge after the Traitors (EVS), lead by Alan Carr, won the inaugural series last year."

See the breakdown of odds for The Celebrity Traitors series 2 below:

Joanne McNally - 6/1

James Blunt - 13/2

Bella Ramsey - 7/1

Michael Sheen - 7/1

Maya Jama - 8/1

James Acaster - 9/1

Joe Lycett -9/1

Julie Hesmondhalgh - 9/1

Miranda Hart - 10/1

Jerry Hall - 10/1

Romesh Ranganathan - 10/1

Leigh-Anne Pinnock - 10/1

Rob Beckett - 12/1

Ross Kemp - 12/1

Richard E. Grant - 14/1

Sebastian Croft - 16/1

Professor Hannah Fry - 18/1

Myha'la - 20/1

Sharon Rooney - 20/1

Amoi Rajan - 20/1

King Kenny - 25/1

Traitors vs Faithful odds:

Any Faithful to Win 8/22

Any Traitor to Win EVS

Alan Carr at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images

Who won Celebrity Traitors series 1?

The first season of Celebrity Traitors was won by Comedian and presenter Alan Carr, who won £87,500 for his chosen charity Neuroblastoma UK. The famous Chatty Man won the show as the last remaining traitor, managing to pull the wool over Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga's eyes in the final.

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