Celebrity Juice and Shopping with Keith Lemon to return in 2022

Keith Lemon's shows will be back on ITV2 this year. Picture: Radio X

By Radio X

The TV personality - who's real name is Leigh Francis - will be back to front both shows on ITV2.

Celebrity Juice and Shopping With Keith Lemon are returning for new series in 2022.

The TV personality - who's real name is Leigh Francis - will front the new, 10-episode series of Celebrity Juice, which will see Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack return as team captains.

"It feels like ages since I've sat in the Juice seat," he said in December. "There's a Christmas Special, then finally we're back for series 26! Hurrraaah!

"Hopefully with an audience. Can't wait. Still the best job ever. Best get meself a new hat!"

Season 25 all saw guest appearances from the likes of Shirley Ballas, Jordan North, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Big Narstie and Nick Grimshaw.

Meanwhile, Shopping With Keith Lemon will return for eight-episodes in what will be its third series, where several celebrities will spend quality time with Keith as he discovers fascinating insights into their lives.

Guests on the last series included Caitlyn Jenner, Emma Bunton, Gemma Collins and Gino D'Acampo.

Jonno Richards, Managing Director of Talkback, said: "It's fantastic that Celebrity Juice and Shopping are both coming to back to ITV2 in 2022.

"Keith, Laura and Emily can't wait to cause more mayhem on 'Juice' and 'Shopping' promises to have more revelations and laughs than ever before."

Paul Mortimer, Content Director, On Demand & Acquisitions at ITV, said: "Keith always brings his own brand of 'expect the unexpected' to ITV2, so it's wonderful to welcome him back with new series of both Juice and Shopping in 2022."

Filming for both shows will begin early next year.

The decision to bring back the popular shows seemed an easy one, but back in June 2021, the 48-year-old funny man shared his fears the Celeb Juice would be axed completely.

"It’s not on again this year, which is sad," he told the Daily Star. Will it be back again? Who knows?

"I might have to get a real job. Hopefully we’ll be back next year. If not, it’s been a good ride and we’ve had a good time."

