Catherine Tate's Hard Cell on Netflix: What to expect

Catherine Tate's Hard Cell is coming to Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The star of The Nan Movie will feature in a new Netflix comedy. Find out what to expect and when it will be released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Nan Movie is set for its cinematic release this week, but Catherine Tate's not content to just be plastered all over the big screen as one of her famous characters - she's also set for a new Netflix series.

Hard Cell is the latest comedy series to come from the star and it's coming to the streaming channel very soon.

Find out everything we know about Hard Cell, including when it's released, who stars in it and what to expect.

READ MORE: Nan gives The Chris Moyles Show a visit and answers listener questions

When is Catherine Tate's Hard Cell released on Netflix?

Hard Cell launches on Netflix on Tuesday 12th April.

What is Hard Cell about?

Hard Cell is a mockumentary is set in a fictional women's prison HMP Woldsley across a six-week period and sees prisoners and staff prepare for an upcoming production.

"Rehearsals draw together an oddball collection of women as they find their voices, grow in confidence, and strengthen their friendships," reads the synopsis. "Funny yet surprisingly moving, Hard Cell leans into the comical truth of prison life."

Executive producer Kristian Smith said: "We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility".

Catherine Tate plays several characters in Hard Cell. Picture: Netflix

Who does Catherine Tate play in Hard Cell?

Hard Cell sees Catherine Tate play a series of characters in the prison mockumentary. They include Laura, the governor of HMP Woldsley, Ros, a popular inmate who is fleecing her pen-pal boyfriend and her brutal ex-con mum Anne Marie, plus a terrifying devoted Kardashian fan called Big Viv, a scared first-timer called Ange and an Essex prison guard named Marco.

Hard Cell launches on Netflix on Tuesday 12th April.

Watch Nan appear on The Chris Moyles Show:

Watch the official trailer for The Nan Movie here:

READ MORE: Was there a feud between James Corden & Mathew Horne?