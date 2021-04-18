Borat Supplemental Reportings trailer: Amazon Prime to release unseen footage for Borat sequel

18 April 2021, 14:03

Radio X

By Radio X

The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now set to deliver another film of outtakes and unseen footage on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime have shared a trailer of unseen footage from Borat 2.

The long-awaited sequel, named Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was released in October 2020.

If that wasn't enough of a mouthful, now fans will have a chance to take a look at never-before-seen footage from the film in the shape of Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.

Watch the trailer of the floor cuttings from the explosive mockumentary above.

The trailer sees Sacha Baron Cohen and his co-star Maria Bakalova wreaking havoc on unsuspecting members of the public, while they also run away from some pretty hairy situations.

While this latest offering is yet to have an official release date, its creators have let us know that it is 63 minutes long and is "COMING SOON".

See the trailer for the original film, which was released last year.

