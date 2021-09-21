Jed Mercurio's hit thriller The Bodyguard 'set for second series'

A second series of the outstanding BBC political thriller featuring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes is in the works.

For fans of the critically acclaimed 2018 BBC miniseries starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, this is welcome news given a second series initially looked unlikely.

The show's creator Jed Mercurio, renowned for his record-breaking British police drama Line Of Duty, is back on board to continue the award-winning BBC One programme.

Similarly, as the show's lead star Richard Madden has his eyes set on Hollywood, it looks like he'll also be returning.

A source spoke to The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column, saying: "The drama is the most eagerly-anticipated in the world of TV and all the stars are finally aligning."

“Mercurio has always been too preoccupied with Line of Duty to apply himself to Bodyguard II, and after the show’s success, Madden was snapped up by Hollywood."

“Now with both men available, the creative process has kicked off and the BBC are thrilled it could materialise within the next two years.”

Now there's a protracted timeline, it looks like the cogs are finally in motion.

In previous interviews, Line Of Duty and The Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio has hinted that he'd love to return for a second series of the latter:

"I learned a lot from the success of Bodyguard. It was heartening to see how an audience would come to something that is fresh and original.“

"Bodyguard was just an original concept and people hit the ground running with it. I would love to do something in the next couple of years.”

Well, it looks like that time has come.