Bob Odenkirk wants to host SNL UK: "I would do it anytime"

14 May 2026, 17:34 | Updated: 14 May 2026, 18:26

Bob Odenkirk says he would host SNL UK any time!

By Jenny Mensah

The Breaking Bad and Better Call star discusses his new film, NORMAL, and gives his take on SNL UK.

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Bob Odenkirk wants to host SNL UK.

The American actor, screenwriter, comedian and producer has previously been a writer on the hit US sketch show and has given his take on the British version, which first launched in March this year.

Asked if he would consider hosting for SNL UK, he told The Chris Moyles Show: "Oh, of course. I would do it any time, because I just love sketch comedy. Always have."

Quizzed if he'd managed to see much of the UK show yet, the Better Call Saul star revealed: "Yes. I think it's good. The first thing they did right is hire a bunch of clever people who have some authentic comic presence."

Bob Odenkirk in 2026 and pictured on The Chris Moyles Show inset
Bob Odenkirk in 2026 and pictured on The Chris Moyles Show inset. Picture: Jo Hale/Getty Images, Radio X

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"I think they're figuring themselves out still," he added. "It's not like SNL America, which is great. Don't be and be your own thing. And they're doing that."

"I've only just kind of caught it out of the corner of my eye, but I know it's a great start."

Watch Chris Moyles' full interview with Bob Odenkirk above.

Bob Odenkirk stars in NORMAL, which will be released in the UK and Ireland on Friday 15th May and will come to Sky Cinema as a Sky Original later in the year..

Watch the trailer for the film below:

Normal - Official Trailer | Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler, Lena Headey | Now in Theaters

So far, the UK version of SNL has seen guest hosts in Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Riz Ahmed, Nicola Coughlan, Aimee Lou Wood and Hannah Waddingham.

This Saturday (16th May) will see Ncuti Gatwa take on the role, accompanied by musical guest Holly Humberstone.

Watch the actor take part in a Doctor Who-themed skit ahead of his appearance this weekend.

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