Black Mirror Season 7 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix series & how to listen

Black Mirror season 7 is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

As the seventh season of Charlie Brooker's series hits Netflix, we take a look at the music played in each episode, from The Stone Roses to Amyl and the Sniffers and share how to listen to the soundtrack.

Black Mirror season seven has finally been unleashed on our screens.

Charlie Brooker's much loved sci-fi and speculative fiction series is back for another instalment, with a total of six self-contained episodes, featuring the likes of Peter Capadi, Emma Corrin, Akwafina, Paul Giamatti and Rashida Jones.

As well as stunning visuals and a gripping plot, Black Mirror also has a pretty decent score, with stunning instrumentals and hits working in tandem capture the audiences.

So what music features on Black Mirror season 7 and can you listen to the soundtrack? Get the full list of songs and the original background music, featuring everyone from the Dead Kennedys to The Stone Roses, below.

Watch the trailer for Black Mirror Season 7

What's on the Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack?

See every song featured on the Netflix series by episode below:

Episode 1: Common People

Yodeling My Blues Away by Wylie And The Wild West (played when Mike and Amanda head to the hotel)

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas (performed at the hotel)

Lovin’ You by Minnie Riperton (performed at the hotel)

Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror's Common People episode. Picture: Press

Episode 2: Bête Noire

Starfire 500 by Amyl and the Sniffers (featured when Maria barges into Verity’s house)

Shithouse by Big Special (played during credits)

Black Mirror season 7's Bête Noire episode. Picture: Netflix

Episode 3: Hotel Reverie

Clair de Lune by Debussy (the song Clara plays for Brandy at the hotel)

Rêverie by François-Joël Thiollier: (played during the credits)

Issa Rae joins the cast in Black Mirror's Hotel Reverie episode. Picture: Netflix

Episode 4: Plaything

We Have Explosive by The Future Sounds Of London (played during the credits)

Peter Capaldi stars in Black Mirror episode Plaything. Picture: Netflix

Episode 5: Eulogy

Fool’s Gold by The Stone Roses (When Phillip plays the song on the guide’s suggestion)

Too Drunk To F*** by Dead Kennedys (played during one of the Halloween party photos)

A scene from Black Mirror season 7's Eulogy episode. Picture: Netflix

Episode 6: USS Callister: Into Infinity

There is no music in the sixth and final episode of Black Mirror season 7.

Black Mirror season 7's final episode USS Callister: Into Infinity, doesn't feature any music. Picture: Netflix

Who scores Black Mirror season 7?

There's also an additional background score featured in the sci-fi series, with the following artists taking on each episode.

Episode 1: Ames Bessada

Episode 2: Daniel Pemberton

Episode 3: Ariel MarxEpisode

4: Brian ReitzellEpisode

5: Matthew Herbert & Lucinda Chua

Episode 6: Daniel Pemberton

Can I listen to the Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack?

Stream the official score soundtrack below.

Black Mirror season 7 is available to watch now on Netflix.

