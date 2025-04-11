Black Mirror Season 7 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix series & how to listen

11 April 2025, 15:32 | Updated: 11 April 2025, 15:37

Black Mirror season 7 is available to watch on Netflix now
Black Mirror season 7 is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

As the seventh season of Charlie Brooker's series hits Netflix, we take a look at the music played in each episode, from The Stone Roses to Amyl and the Sniffers and share how to listen to the soundtrack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Black Mirror season seven has finally been unleashed on our screens.

Charlie Brooker's much loved sci-fi and speculative fiction series is back for another instalment, with a total of six self-contained episodes, featuring the likes of Peter Capadi, Emma Corrin, Akwafina, Paul Giamatti and Rashida Jones.

As well as stunning visuals and a gripping plot, Black Mirror also has a pretty decent score, with stunning instrumentals and hits working in tandem capture the audiences.

So what music features on Black Mirror season 7 and can you listen to the soundtrack? Get the full list of songs and the original background music, featuring everyone from the Dead Kennedys to The Stone Roses, below.

Watch the trailer for Black Mirror Season 7

Read more:

What's on the Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack?

See every song featured on the Netflix series by episode below:

Episode 1: Common People

  • Yodeling My Blues Away by Wylie And The Wild West (played when Mike and Amanda head to the hotel)
  • Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas (performed at the hotel)
  • Lovin’ You by Minnie Riperton (performed at the hotel)
Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror's Common People episode
Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror's Common People episode. Picture: Press

Episode 2: Bête Noire

  • Starfire 500 by Amyl and the Sniffers (featured when Maria barges into Verity’s house)
  • Shithouse by Big Special (played during credits)
Black Mirror season 7's Bête Noire episode
Black Mirror season 7's Bête Noire episode. Picture: Netflix

Episode 3: Hotel Reverie

  • Clair de Lune by Debussy (the song Clara plays for Brandy at the hotel)
  • Rêverie by François-Joël Thiollier: (played during the credits)
Issa Rae joins the cast in Black Mirror's Hotel Reverie episode
Issa Rae joins the cast in Black Mirror's Hotel Reverie episode. Picture: Netflix

Episode 4: Plaything

  • We Have Explosive by The Future Sounds Of London (played during the credits)
Peter Capaldi stars in Black Mirror episode Plaything
Peter Capaldi stars in Black Mirror episode Plaything. Picture: Netflix

Episode 5: Eulogy

  • Fool’s Gold by The Stone Roses (When Phillip plays the song on the guide’s suggestion)
  • Too Drunk To F*** by Dead Kennedys (played during one of the Halloween party photos)
A scene from Black Mirror season 7's Eulogy episode
A scene from Black Mirror season 7's Eulogy episode. Picture: Netflix

Episode 6: USS Callister: Into Infinity

  • There is no music in the sixth and final episode of Black Mirror season 7.
Black Mirror season 7's final episode USS Callister: Into Infinity, doesn't feature any music
Black Mirror season 7's final episode USS Callister: Into Infinity, doesn't feature any music. Picture: Netflix

Who scores Black Mirror season 7?

There's also an additional background score featured in the sci-fi series, with the following artists taking on each episode.

  • Episode 1: Ames Bessada
  • Episode 2: Daniel Pemberton
  • Episode 3: Ariel MarxEpisode
  • 4: Brian ReitzellEpisode
  • 5: Matthew Herbert & Lucinda Chua
  • Episode 6: Daniel Pemberton

Can I listen to the Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack?

Stream the official score soundtrack below.

Black Mirror season 7 is available to watch now on Netflix.

Read more:

How would you spend all that cash?!

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Pink Floyd have shared a dazzling performance of One of These Days from Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII

Watch this stunning performance of One Of These Days from Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII

Pink Floyd

Mickey Rourke, Chesney Hawkes, Patsy Palmer, Donna Preston, Danny Beard and Angellica Bell are among the CBB housemates

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: See the full list of housemates

David Lynch, Sam Moore, Linda Nolan, Paul Danan, The Vivienne & Jeff Baena

The celebrities and public figures we've lost in 2025

TRENDING ON RADIO X

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods is available on Global Player

Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods: how to listen

Johnny Vaughan

Radiohead's Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood & Ed O'Brien in 1995

Radiohead share new playlist of The Bends’ B-sides & remixes for album’s 30th anniversary

Radiohead

Some of the biggest indie tracks of 2004, including Take Me Out, Club Foot, Helicopter, The Bucket, I Predict A Riot and Golden Touch.

The 25 best Indie Songs of 2004

Depeche Mode at Amsterdam Central station on 26th May 1981: Andrew Fletcher, Vince Clarke, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.

Why did Vince Clarke leave Depeche Mode?

Depeche Mode

Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025: Rick Buckler, Marianne Faithfull, Joey Molland, David Johansen, Roberta Flack and Brian James.

The Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025

Yeah Yeah Yeahs in 2025

Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce 2025 theatre tour including UK dates at London's Royal Albert Hall