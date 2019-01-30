Birds of Prey: trailers, release date, photos, plot & more

Harley Quinn has a new look. Find out everything we know about the 2020 Suicide Squad spin-off.

Margot Robbie’s wicked Harley Quinn is returning to our screens and she’s sporting a seriously cheeky new look.

The teaser for ‘Birds Of Prey’ has just dropped and boy does it have fans excited. The 20-second clip, entitled ‘See You Soon’, gives viewers their first look at the 2020 spin-off which is also a sequel to Suicide Squad.

When is it set for release?

The film is set to be released on 7 February 2020.



Who will star?

The 80s style teaser also gives us a look at some of the other characters in the film. Alongside Robbie, Ewan McGregor will star as crime lord Black Mask and his real life partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play The Huntress.

Chris Messina will star as serial killer Victor Zsasz, Jurnee Smollett-Bell will play the Black Canary and Rosie Perez will star as Gotham City Police Detective Renee Montoya. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also joins the cast as Cassandra Cain.



Harley Quinn in the Birds of Prey teaser. Picture: DC Films

Where is it set and what will it be about?

Set in Gotham City, the film is officially titled Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and while there is little known about the plot line, fans believe it could see Harley Quinn liberated from her relationship with the toxic Joker.

The screenwriter, Christina Hodson, told Variety that emancipation can mean a lot of different things to different people and they are looking to explore that in different ways. Very cryptic.



What are the reactions so far?

The teaser revealed to viewers that the film will be taking some liberties when it comes to these iconic characters. This, of course, has DC Universe fans talking. They now still have over a year to wait and see how it all comes together in the film itself.

Margot Robbie was praised for her take on Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, so fans are naturally excited for the spin-off. She is fronting a slightly more toned down look in this film and people are liking ‘the vibe’.

Ewan McGregor’s take on the villainous mobster ‘Black Mask’ has people seriously intrigued. He is seen without a mask in the teaser so people are interested to see how exactly McGregor will go from the (character’s real name) Roman Sionis to the Black Mask himself.

Been seeing some people complaining about the Birds of Prey video, first of all the movie only began production a two or so weeks ago, so just because Ewan McGregor isn't wearing his Black Mask, doesn't mean he won't in future media.#BirdsOfPrey — Bat-Mite Beyond ♠️ (@TalkingDCMarvel) January 29, 2019

I guess Obi Wan decided to turn to the dark side after all. #EwanMcGregor pic.twitter.com/DkZYBWzhoh — Alia Link (@AliaLink101) January 28, 2019

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Spider Man: Far From Home movie