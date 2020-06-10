Bill & Ted Face the Music first teaser trailer revealed: When is it released?

10 June 2020, 11:15 | Updated: 10 June 2020, 11:16

See Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the first look at the third instalment of the Bill & Ted franchise and find out when it's set for release.

Bill & Ted Face the Music has shared its first trailer and release date.

The eagerly-awaited third helping of the franchise was announced back in 2019, and now fans have the chance to get a first look of what to expect.

The bodacious film - which will see Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as the titular Bill & Ted - is currently set for release on 21 August 2020.

Watch the trailer above.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the first Bill & Ted Face the Music teaser trailer
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the first Bill & Ted Face the Music teaser trailer. Picture: Warner Bros/Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted first hit cinemas with Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989, which saw the two dumb teens set off on an adventure with a time machine to help them prepare for a history presentation.

It was then followed up by Bill & Ted's Bogus journey in 1991, which saw them attempt to find and erase their doubles- created by an evil tyrant from the future.

Watch the trailer for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure:

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves first announced that the show would be getting its sequel with a video announcement outside the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl.

Standing in front of the iconic musical landmark, they said: "Hi I'm Alex Winter and I'm Keanu Reeves and together we are Wyld Stallyns! And we're here at the Hollywood Bowl, where we'll never play.

"But we're here to announce something. We wanna say thank you to you the fans, because it looks like we might actually, hopefully make a movie this summer!

"Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music and it is all because of you guys so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude."

Watch their video here:

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter confirm Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music film

