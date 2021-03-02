Bill Bailey and Stacey Dooley for new TV show This Is MY House

2 March 2021, 16:09 | Updated: 2 March 2021, 18:17

Bill Bailey and Stacey Dooley for new TV show
Bill Bailey and Stacey Dooley for new TV show. Picture: 1. C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images 2. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The comedian and TV presenter, who both won Strictly Come Dancing, are set for new BBC project This Is MY House. Find out more about the show here.

  • Stacey Dooley and Bill Bailey are taking part in a new TV show are set for new BBC project This Is MY House.
  • Stacey Dooley is set to host the show
  • Bill Bailey is set to appear on the celebrity panel alongside the likes of Emily Atack, Jamali Maddix and Loose Woman Judi Love.
  • The BBC One Show is expected to air in Spring 2020

Bill Bailey is set to take part in a new television show with Stacey Dooley.

The comedian and the TV presenter won Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and 2018 respectively and now they are set to appear on the small screen again.

This Is MY House will be hosted by Dooley and will include a celebrity panel with the comedian alongside, actress and comedian Emily Atack, comedian Jamali Maddix and comedian and Loose Woman Judi Love.

The show will see four people walk into a home, where they declare: "This Is MY House," and the panel has to try and work out who's telling the truth.

READ MORE: Watch Bill Bailey dance to Metallica's Enter Sandman on Strictly Come Dancing

Bill Bailey said of the new project: "This is MY House is a great show and I am delighted to be taking part. I think it’s a lot of fun, something that everyone needs at the moment, and I’m sure viewers at home are going to love playing along. I consider myself a good judge of character, so I hope I’ll be able to spot the liars from the real homeowner and help win them some money!"

Stacey Dooley, who was announced as the show's host back in October, said: "Feel so excited to be fronting this new entertainment show! I love to see inside people's houses so I'm made up to be involved in a gig that allows us to do that in a format that will bring some fun, humour and warmth at a time when we are all so craving escapism. Can’t wait!"

This Is MY House will air on BBC One in Spring 2021.

READ MORE: Strictly's Anton DuBeke covers Arctic Monkeys I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

