Big Little Lies season 1 & 2 soundtrack: From Michael Kiwanuka's Cold Little Heart to Portishead's The Rip
11 June 2019, 17:01 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 17:45
Get the theme tune for the hit HBO drama and listen to all the the tracks which feature on the soundtrack for season one and two so far.
The second season of Big Little Lies has returned to TV screens this week, giving fans a double treat with its star-studded cast and as well as sumptuous new soundtrack.
The hit HBO series, which features the likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravtiz, won multiple awards for its first season, and it's no doubt going to go the same way with Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep joining the cast for season two.
It remains to be seen what dramatic conclusion the second instalment of the series will come to, but we can fill you in on the show's epic theme tune and the music associated with both seasons so far.
What is the Big Little Lies theme tune?
The theme tune for Big Little Lies is Cold Little Heart, which comes from British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka.
The track features on Kiwanuka's 2016 Love & Hate album, which also includes the title track and Black Man in a White World.
Watch the video for Cold Little Heart, which stars Get Out's Lakeith Stanfield, below:
What else features on the soundtrack for Big Little Lies?
Another prominent track which features throughout season 1 is Leon Bridges' River.
The rousing song is the closing track for the US singer-songwriters debut album, Coming Home, which was released in 2015.
Watch Leon Bridges perform River at All Points East Festival 2019:
What else in on the Big Little Lies season 1 soundtrack?
Season 1, ep 1: Somebody's Dead
Super Rich Kids (feat. Earl Sweathsirt) - Frank Ocean
Call On Me (feat. Janis Joplin) - Big Brother & The Holding Company
Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole - Martha Wainright
You Don't Love Me (No No No) - Dawn Penn
King Kong - babe Ruth
Victim of Love (feat. Menahan Street Band) - Charles Bradley
The Wind - PJ Harvey
September Song - Agnes Obel
Season 1, ep 2: Serious Mothering
What Have You Done? - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
Dance This Mess Around - The B-52s
River - Leon Bridges
Heartaches and Pain - Charles Bradley Menahan Street Band
Man In Charge - Brent Amaker & The Rodeo
Season 1, ep 3: Living the Dream
Dreams - Fleetwood Mac
September Song - Agnes Obel
Harvest Moon - Neil Young
Queen of Boredness (feat. Diesler) - Kinny
Season 1, ep 4: Push Comes to Shove
This Feeling - Alabama Shakes
Changes - Charles Bradley
Anyone Who Know What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas
White Rabbit - Jefferson Airplane
Straight From The Heart - Irma Thomas
Pocketful of Rainbows - Elvis Presley
One Night - Elvis Presley
Ernie - Fat Freddy's Drop
Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole - Martha Wainwright
Season 1, ep 5: Once Bitten
Straight From The Heart - Irma Thomas
This Feeling - Alabama Shakes
Rippin Kittin' - Golden Boys with Miss Kittin
Ball and Chain - Big Brother & The Holding Company
Nothing Arrived - Villagers-
Silver Trembling Hands - The Flaming Lips-
Hands Around My Throat - Death In Vegas
Season 1, ep 6: Burning Love
Burning Love - Elvis Presley
Call On Me (feat. Janis Joplin) - Big Brother & The Holding Company
Cherish The Day - Sade
Grass Is Greener - St Paul & The Broken Bones
Papa Was A Rollin' Stone - The Temptations
Season 1, ep: 7: You Get What You Need
The Wonder Of You - Conor O'Brien
You Can't Always Get What You Want - Ituana
How's the World Treating You - Daniel Agee
It's Now or Never - Elvis Presley
Don't - Zoë Kravitz
Helpless - Neil Young
Treat Me Nice - Elvis Presley
September Song - Agnes Obel
What is in on the Big Little Lies season 2 soundtrack?
So far only one episode for the second season has aired featuring everything from Sufjan Stevens to Portishead.
Season 2, ep 1: What have they done?
Bad Reputation - Joan Jett
I'll Be Around - The Spinners
What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?
It's My House - Diana Ross
Mystery of Love - Sufjan Stevens
The Rip - Portishead
Harvest Moon - Cassandra Wilson (Neil Young cover)
All Apologies - Sinead O'Connor (Nirvana cover)
Get the Spotify playlist for the Big Little Lies soundtrack seasons 1 and 2 below:
