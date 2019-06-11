Big Little Lies season 1 & 2 soundtrack: From Michael Kiwanuka's Cold Little Heart to Portishead's The Rip

Get the theme tune for the hit HBO drama and listen to all the the tracks which feature on the soundtrack for season one and two so far.

The second season of Big Little Lies has returned to TV screens this week, giving fans a double treat with its star-studded cast and as well as sumptuous new soundtrack.

The hit HBO series, which features the likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravtiz, won multiple awards for its first season, and it's no doubt going to go the same way with Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep joining the cast for season two.

It remains to be seen what dramatic conclusion the second instalment of the series will come to, but we can fill you in on the show's epic theme tune and the music associated with both seasons so far.

What is the Big Little Lies theme tune?

The theme tune for Big Little Lies is Cold Little Heart, which comes from British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka.

The track features on Kiwanuka's 2016 Love & Hate album, which also includes the title track and Black Man in a White World.

Watch the video for Cold Little Heart, which stars Get Out's Lakeith Stanfield, below:

What else features on the soundtrack for Big Little Lies?

Another prominent track which features throughout season 1 is Leon Bridges' River.

The rousing song is the closing track for the US singer-songwriters debut album, Coming Home, which was released in 2015.

Watch Leon Bridges perform River at All Points East Festival 2019:

What else in on the Big Little Lies season 1 soundtrack?

Season 1, ep 1: Somebody's Dead

Super Rich Kids (feat. Earl Sweathsirt) - Frank Ocean

Call On Me (feat. Janis Joplin) - Big Brother & The Holding Company

Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole - Martha Wainright

You Don't Love Me (No No No) - Dawn Penn

King Kong - babe Ruth

Victim of Love (feat. Menahan Street Band) - Charles Bradley

The Wind - PJ Harvey

September Song - Agnes Obel

Season 1, ep 2: Serious Mothering

What Have You Done? - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

Dance This Mess Around - The B-52s

River - Leon Bridges

Heartaches and Pain - Charles Bradley Menahan Street Band

Man In Charge - Brent Amaker & The Rodeo



Season 1, ep 3: Living the Dream

Dreams - Fleetwood Mac

September Song - Agnes Obel

Harvest Moon - Neil Young

Queen of Boredness (feat. Diesler) - Kinny

Season 1, ep 4: Push Comes to Shove

This Feeling - Alabama Shakes

Changes - Charles Bradley

Anyone Who Know What Love Is (Will Understand) - Irma Thomas

White Rabbit - Jefferson Airplane

Straight From The Heart - Irma Thomas

Pocketful of Rainbows - Elvis Presley

One Night - Elvis Presley

Ernie - Fat Freddy's Drop

Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole - Martha Wainwright

Season 1, ep 5: Once Bitten

Straight From The Heart - Irma Thomas

This Feeling - Alabama Shakes

Rippin Kittin' - Golden Boys with Miss Kittin

Ball and Chain - Big Brother & The Holding Company

Nothing Arrived - Villagers-

Silver Trembling Hands - The Flaming Lips-

Hands Around My Throat - Death In Vegas

Season 1, ep 6: Burning Love

Burning Love - Elvis Presley

Call On Me (feat. Janis Joplin) - Big Brother & The Holding Company

Cherish The Day - Sade

Grass Is Greener - St Paul & The Broken Bones

Papa Was A Rollin' Stone - The Temptations

Season 1, ep: 7: You Get What You Need

The Wonder Of You - Conor O'Brien

You Can't Always Get What You Want - Ituana

How's the World Treating You - Daniel Agee

It's Now or Never - Elvis Presley

Don't - Zoë Kravitz

Helpless - Neil Young

Treat Me Nice - Elvis Presley

September Song - Agnes Obel

What is in on the Big Little Lies season 2 soundtrack?

So far only one episode for the second season has aired featuring everything from Sufjan Stevens to Portishead.

Season 2, ep 1: What have they done?

Bad Reputation - Joan Jett

I'll Be Around - The Spinners

What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?

It's My House - Diana Ross

Mystery of Love - Sufjan Stevens

The Rip - Portishead

Harvest Moon - Cassandra Wilson (Neil Young cover)

All Apologies - Sinead O'Connor (Nirvana cover)

Get the Spotify playlist for the Big Little Lies soundtrack seasons 1 and 2 below:

