Big Jet TV: Twitter reacts as people tune into planes landing at Heathrow during Storm Eunice

18 February 2022, 14:36 | Updated: 18 February 2022, 16:26

Plane landing in a storm
Big Jet TV has trended today with people sharing their reactions on Twitter. Picture: 1. Getty Images plus 2. Twitter/Caitlin Moran

People became obsessed with watching live stream footage of planes attempting to land at Heathrow. See the best reactions here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Big Jet TV have trended on Twitter due to their coverage of planes landing at London's Heathrow Airport amid Storm Eunice and it's quite possibly the most British thing ever.

The commentary has been led by Jerry, who's doing everything from breaking into songs such as Leaving On A Jet Plane to shouting out famous faces and names in the comments.

Watch the footage here:

The stream has taken Twitter by storm, causing Big Jet TV to trend, with many people completely enthralled by the footage and throughly entertained by Jerry.

Bobby wrote: "just wanna be in the pub, big screen on, watching BIG JET TV with some pints".

Paddy Power used the power of photoshop to make it look like the whole of England was indeed doing just that.

Caitlin Moran, who got a shout out from Jerry, wrote: "I can't remember the last time Twitter was all united in watching something".

Adam Kay, author of This Is Going To Hurt, wrote: "GLUED to Big Jet TV. The poor pilots, crew and passengers landing just now. I need a complimentary Bloody Mary to get through just watching it."

We love the UK.

READ MORE: Twitter reacts to fan just realising Rage Against The Machiine are political

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Stranger Things series 4

Stranger Things season 4 release date revealed

Bag Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is coming to Netflix

Netflix's Bad Vegan set to give Tinder Swindler a run for its money

Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer released

Peaky Blinders season 6 start date confirmed

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts Playlists and more!

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio!

Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

Liam Gallagher

The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Alexa Chung, The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Kate Moss

What is the Indie Sleaze trend and is Gen Z adopting it?

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021

Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album

Sam Fender

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for Ozark 4

Ozark season 4: Netflix release date, trailer cast and more