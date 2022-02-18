Big Jet TV: Twitter reacts as people tune into planes landing at Heathrow during Storm Eunice

Big Jet TV has trended today with people sharing their reactions on Twitter. Picture: 1. Getty Images plus 2. Twitter/Caitlin Moran

People became obsessed with watching live stream footage of planes attempting to land at Heathrow. See the best reactions here.

Big Jet TV have trended on Twitter due to their coverage of planes landing at London's Heathrow Airport amid Storm Eunice and it's quite possibly the most British thing ever.

The commentary has been led by Jerry, who's doing everything from breaking into songs such as Leaving On A Jet Plane to shouting out famous faces and names in the comments.

Watch the footage here:

The stream has taken Twitter by storm, causing Big Jet TV to trend, with many people completely enthralled by the footage and throughly entertained by Jerry.

Bobby wrote: "just wanna be in the pub, big screen on, watching BIG JET TV with some pints".

just wanna be in the pub, big screen on, watching BIG JET TV with some pints — bobby (@eaglemcgill) February 18, 2022

Paddy Power used the power of photoshop to make it look like the whole of England was indeed doing just that.

Another great landing. Heritage Big Jet TV. pic.twitter.com/LONjICBHe9 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 18, 2022

Caitlin Moran, who got a shout out from Jerry, wrote: "I can't remember the last time Twitter was all united in watching something".

I can't remember the last time Twitter was all united in watching something - Big Jet TV's live footage and commentary of planes landing in Storm Eunice at Heathrow. "Let's see how China do now. GO ON SON!" https://t.co/5LDWJIbPq1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 18, 2022

Adam Kay, author of This Is Going To Hurt, wrote: "GLUED to Big Jet TV. The poor pilots, crew and passengers landing just now. I need a complimentary Bloody Mary to get through just watching it."

GLUED to Big Jet TV. The poor pilots, crew and passengers landing just now. I need a complimentary Bloody Mary to get through just watching it. https://t.co/R9TzmgvKdr — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 18, 2022

We love the UK.

