The Big Breakfast returned with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan on Channel 4's Black To Front day

AJ Adudu and Mo Gilligan on the set of Big Breakfast. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic breakfast show returned on Friday 10 September with a new twist for Channel 4's Black To Front day.

Today saw the return of The Big Breakfast.

The one-off special, which was presented by AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, was part of Channel 4's Black To Front Day, which will see a whole day of programming and advertising featuring black talent and contributors across the network.

Viewers were treated to an colourful set reminiscent of the original show, which still had the same irreverence.

Highlights included AJ Adudu explaining Zig and Zag's absence by joking Priti Patel wouldn't let the back into the country.

AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan for Big Breakfast revamp. Picture: Channel 4

Other highlights saw the pair interview Usain Bolt about his new music and an appearance from Mel B, who confirmed the Spice Girls would be touring by 2023.

The Receipts podcast hosts Tolly T, Audrey and Milena turned took their much-loved role as agony aunts from the podcast to the small screen as they offered sex and relationship advice live on TV.

The pair also performed an EastEnders-themed skit dubbed Apples and Pears.

The chemistry between the pair was clear and fans rushed to praise the reboot and the pair's onscreen banter, with some even asking for it to be made permanent.

Please make The Big Breakfast a permanent addition! I’d happily watch this over TM! — d (@d24656424) September 10, 2021

Taking to Twitter after the show aired, comedian Mo Gillian wrote: "WOW Still can’t believe I hosted #TheBigBreakfast alongside my sister @AJOdudu I couldn’t have done it with anyone else and we’ve been laughing from start to finish."

He added: "Hope you guys enjoyed the vibes this morning and thank for the amazing tweets, you guys are amazing.

WOW Still can’t believe I hosted #TheBigBreakfast alongside my sister @AJOdudu I couldn’t have done it with anyone else and we’ve been laughing from start to finish. Hope you guys enjoyed the vibes this morning and thank for the amazing tweets, you guys are amazing 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/llDX7YLjvA — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) September 10, 2021

The show's revamp was part of Channel 4's Black To Front day.

The event sees all programming and advertisement across the show feature black talent or contributors.

It will include a special show of Celebrity Gogglebox, which will feature the likes of TV presetner Maya Jama and Munya Chawawa, model Jourdann Dunn and her brother Antoine, Eastenders stars Rudolf Walker and Tameka Empson and Ru Pauls Drag Race UK stars Tia Kofi and Tayce.