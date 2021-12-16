Benedict Cumberbatch pays tribute to sister Tracy Peacock, who has died of cancer aged 62

16 December 2021, 13:47 | Updated: 16 December 2021, 13:50

Benedict Cumberbatch in 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed his older sister has passed away. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Image

By Jenny Mensah

The Spider-Man actor has paid tribute to his artist sister, Tracy Peacock, who recently died aged 62 after a seven year battle with cancer.

Benedict Cumberbatch has paid tribute to his "gifted" sister after her tragic passing, aged 62.

It was not known to the public that the artist, who was known affectionally as Tracks, was ill, but the 45-year-old actor has recently confirmed that she lost her battle with cancer.

As reported by the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column, the Sherlock star revealed "She died of cancer," adding: "She'd been battling it for seven years."

"It's horrible," he said. "She was nothing to do with this world. She was markedly different."

READ MORE: Richard E. Grant pays tribute to wife of 35 years Joan Washington

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star added: "She was a brilliant fine artist but ended up doing a lot of restorative work on canvas and on frames and carpentry.

"But still kept her hand in and did her own work and made the most Christmas and celebratory cards of any kind of festival. She was very gifted."

Peacock was the daughter of Cumberbatch's actress mother, Wanda Ventham, from her first marriage to James Tabernacle

Cumberbatch grew up with the late artist when his mother Wanda married his father, Timothy Carlton, and brought her teenage daughter to live with them.

The outlet also reports that Tracy Peacock leaves behind a husband and a 34-year-old daughter, Emily.

