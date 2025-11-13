Behind The Scenes on the set of The Running Man

In an exciting exclusive, Global Showbiz correspondent Rachel Babbage visits the set of The Running Man at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.

Filmed during production in January 2025, Rachel Babbage speaks with the creative team that helped bring director Edgar Wright’s vision to life, as well as getting a sneak-peek of the sets used in the film.

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television - a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins... with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

Edgar Wright recently came into Radio X and told Chris Moyles all about filming The Running Man in London, sending out playlists instead of Christmas cards, and his own personal superstitions...

What's the plot of The Running Man?

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the "Running Man" TV show as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite - and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

Who directed and wrote The Running Man?

The Running Man is directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) from a screenplay by Michael Bacall (21 Jump Street, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and the team of Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright, based on the novel by Stephen King.

The Running Man | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Edgar Wright, Glen Powell

Who stars in The Running Man?

The film stars Glen Powell (Twisters, Top Gun, Maverick), William H. Macy (Shameless, Fargo), Lee Pace (Halt And Catch Fire, Foundation), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, This Is the End), Emilia Jones (CODA, Locke And Key), Daniel Ezra (All American, A Discovery Of Witches), Jayme Lawson (Sinners, The Batman), Sean Hayes (Will And Grace, Am I OK?), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding, Twisters) Karl Glusman (Eenie Meanie, Love) with Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead, Sing Sing) and Josh Brolin (Weapons, Dune).