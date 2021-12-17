AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington pull out of Strictly final due to injury

Kai Widdrington and AJ Adudu have been forced to pull out of the Strictly 2021 final. Picture: Press/BBC Strictly

By Jenny Mensah

The TV presenter has been advised by doctors not to take part in the final after sustaining a ligament injury this week.

AJ Odudu is out of the Strictly Come Dancing final due to a serious injury on her right ankle.

The TV presenter sustained ligament damage while training with her professional partner Kai Widdrington, and doctors have finally advised her not to take part in the show's final this Saturday 18th December.

The BBC celeb dancing competition wrote on Instagram: "Sadly due to injury AJ and Kai have had to withdraw from #Strictly and won’t compete in tomorrow’s final. We want to thank them for 13 incredible weeks on the show and the pure joy they brought to the dance floor every week."

Find out more about the news and the Grand final below.

Is AJ out of the Strictly final?

It was confirmed on Friday 17th December that AJ Adudu was forced to pull out of the competition due to injury.

Taking to her own Instagram AJ wrote: "I've done all I can possibly do to get back on my feet for the @bbcstrictly Final, I even asked the docs if I could perform in a medical moonboot! But the fact is, I can't stand on my feet let alone dance because I've torn my spring ligament."

"Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I'll treasure forever. You're the best @kaiwidd and I know you were ready to be my human crutch on that dancefloor come tomorrow night. Gutted!

"I want to say a huge thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home watching and supporting. You've made this experience one to remember and I couldn't be more grateful for your well wishes. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream of mine and I'm glad it came true."

The 33-year-old presenter added: "Good luck to my partners in dance, @john_whaite & @Johannesradebe and @Rose.a.e and @perniceGiovann1. I will be cheering you all on (on one leg)."

It has not yet been confirmed if anyone will replace AJ, including Rhys Stephenson, who left the competition last week.

What time does the Strictly Come Dancing final start?

The Strictly final airs on Saturday 18th December from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who's in the Strictly 2021 final?

Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice and celebrity chef John Whaite and his professional partner Johannes Radebe.

Will AJ be replaced on the Strictly final?

There's no news yet as to whether AJ will be replaced for another Strictly contestant, such as Rhys Stephenson, who made it to the Strictly semi-final.