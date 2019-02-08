5 indie classics that featured on the Friends soundtrack

The adventures of Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey and Phoebe were soundtracked by some pretty surprising tunes… Here’s the ultimate Friends playlist!

Foo Fighters - Everlong An instrumental version of this Foos classic was included in The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding, Part II as the pair got married.

Interpol - Untitled Which song would ideally soundtrack the sight of Joey getting it on with Rachel in a hotel in Barbados? That's right, an Interpol album track.

Fatboy Slim - Rockerfeller Skank The Norman Cook big beat stonker was played in a party scene in The One With A Girl Who Hits Joey. Joey was hit by a girl in this episode.

Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha A great party tune played in The One With The Fake Party. It was about a party. That was fake.

R.E.M. - What's The Frequency Kenneth? As heard in The One With Two Parts, where's it's played at Phoebe's party. Hipster. Well, it was hip in 1995.