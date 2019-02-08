5 indie classics that featured on the Friends soundtrack

8 February 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 8 February 2019, 12:01

The cast of Friends: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
The cast of Friends: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Picture: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The adventures of Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey and Phoebe were soundtracked by some pretty surprising tunes… Here’s the ultimate Friends playlist!

  1. Foo Fighters - Everlong

    An instrumental version of this Foos classic was included in The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding, Part II as the pair got married.

  2. Interpol - Untitled

    Which song would ideally soundtrack the sight of Joey getting it on with Rachel in a hotel in Barbados? That's right, an Interpol album track.

  3. Fatboy Slim - Rockerfeller Skank

    The Norman Cook big beat stonker was played in a party scene in The One With A Girl Who Hits Joey. Joey was hit by a girl in this episode.

  4. Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha

    A great party tune played in The One With The Fake Party. It was about a party. That was fake.

  5. R.E.M. - What's The Frequency Kenneth?

    As heard in The One With Two Parts, where's it's played at Phoebe's party. Hipster. Well, it was hip in 1995.

  6. The Clash - London Calling

    Joe Strummer's ode to Thatcher's Britain was the music played as Joey and Chandler tour London in The One With Ross's Wedding.

