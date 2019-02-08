5 indie classics that featured on the Friends soundtrack
8 February 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 8 February 2019, 12:01
The adventures of Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey and Phoebe were soundtracked by some pretty surprising tunes… Here’s the ultimate Friends playlist!
-
Foo Fighters - Everlong
An instrumental version of this Foos classic was included in The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding, Part II as the pair got married.
-
Interpol - Untitled
Which song would ideally soundtrack the sight of Joey getting it on with Rachel in a hotel in Barbados? That's right, an Interpol album track.
-
Fatboy Slim - Rockerfeller Skank
The Norman Cook big beat stonker was played in a party scene in The One With A Girl Who Hits Joey. Joey was hit by a girl in this episode.
-
Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha
A great party tune played in The One With The Fake Party. It was about a party. That was fake.
-
R.E.M. - What's The Frequency Kenneth?
As heard in The One With Two Parts, where's it's played at Phoebe's party. Hipster. Well, it was hip in 1995.
-
The Clash - London Calling
Joe Strummer's ode to Thatcher's Britain was the music played as Joey and Chandler tour London in The One With Ross's Wedding.