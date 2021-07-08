Phil Foden's barber reveals inspiration behind footballer's hair and confirms England team will ALL go blonde if they win Euro 2020

The Chris Moyles Show spoke to Sheldon Edwards, who just happens to provide a service for very famous sportsmen.

Who Are You? is a much-loved feature on The Chris Moyles Show that's seen everyone from a contortionist to the Fun House twins turn up as mystery guests.

But you could say this next guest is a cut above the rest! He may not be famous, but he's touched some very famous sporting heads.... including Usain Bolt, Raheem Sterling and none other than Phil Foden, who went viral when he debuted his haircut for Euro 2020.

Asked by Moyles if he was responsible for Phil Foden's hair, he replied: "Yes I am."

When asked what he was thinking, he revealed: "With that haircut we just had to make a difference and that's exactly what we did."

Edwards also confirmed that if England win the Euros, every player is set to get Phil Foden's hair colour!

Phil Foden's barber talks his famous haircut on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

