UEFA Euro 2024: England v Spain's final match - everything you need to know
11 July 2024, 16:21 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 16:23
England are through to the UEFA EURO 2024 final! Find out when the match takes place, how to watch it and more.
England are through to the UEFA EURO 2024 final and the nation couldn't be prouder!
After a glorious victory against the Netherlands on Wednesday (10th July), when the Three Lions won 2-1, Gareth Southgate's squad will be facing off against Spain on Sunday night to determine who wins the tournament.
Their match against the Swiss earlier in the tournament pulled in a peak audience of of 16.8 million, so there's sure to be plenty of eyes on this decisive match - but what date and time does the game start, and where can you watch it?
Find out everything we know about England v Spain's UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final so far, including when and where it takes place and how to watch it live.
What time is the final for England v Spain?
England will take on Span in Berlin for the EURO 2024 final on Sunday 14th July with kick off at 8pm BST.
If they triumph, England will make history by winning a major tournament on foreign soil.
Who does England play in the final?
England will face off against Spain this Sunday 14th July from 8pm BST.
How to watch the England final game:
Spain v England's EURO 2024 match will be available to watch on ITV 1 or online at ITV X from 8pm BST, with coverage kicking off from 6.30pm. The match will also be shown on BBC-1 and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7pm BST.
How many finals have England been in?
England have made it to the final stage of a major tournament just twice in the history of the game.
2020 was the first time that the England team had made it through to the final of the EUROs tournament, where they lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy.
And the other occasion was, of course, the 1966 World Cup, where England beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley Stadium.
The England women's team famously won the EUROs in 2022 and were beaten in the 2023 World Cup final to Spain. The women's team have been runners-up in the EUROs tournament in 1984 (the first tournament, where Sweden won) and 2009.
How many semi-finals have England been in?
England have been in seven semi-finals at major tournaments; three for the World Cup and now four at the Euros. See the details below.
- 1966 - In the World Cup, in which England beat Portugal 2-1, before beating Germany 4-2 in the finals
- 1968 - In the Euros, where they lost 1-0 to Yugoslavia
- 1990 - In the World Cup, where West Germany won 4-3 on penalties
- 1996 - In the Euros, where Germany won 6-5 on penalties and Gareth Southgate famously missed his
- 2018 - In the World Cup, where Croatia beat England 2 -1
- 2020 - In the Euros, in which England beat Denmark 2-1, before losing in the final to Italy, who beat them 3-2 in penalties
- 2024 - When England won 2-1 against the Netherlands
When will the EURO 2024 final be?
The climax of the international tournament is set to take place on Sunday 14th July at 8pm BST.
Get more info on the tournament on at the official UEFA Euro 2024 site.
