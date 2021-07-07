England v Denmark: What are the teams' penalty shootout records?

England v Denmark: What are the teams' penalty shootout records? Picture: PA

By Radio X

England and Denmark will be battling it out tonight for a place in the Euro 2020 final.

Following England's success against Ukraine on Saturday, the Three Lions are now facing Denmark in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium tonight.

After a nail-biting penalty shootout between Italy and Spain yesterday, the former has now secured a place in the Euro 2020 final this Sunday.

While we're all hoping for a straight-forward win, sometimes things don't work out quite the way you'd hope.

Gareth Southgate himself missed a penalty 25 years ago, when England was playing Germany in the 1996 Euro semi-final.

So, in the event of a penalty shootout during England v Denmark, here's the record for each team - and the likelihood of one happening.

When is kick-off for England v Denmark?

Tonight's game kicks off at 8pm at Wembley Stadium.

For those not lucky enough to have bagged themselves tickets for the match, you can watch all the action live on ITV, or catch up afterwards on ITVHub.

How likely is a penalty shootout?

Currently the odds of England winning are 3/4, while Denmark sits at 9/2. There's currently a 5/2 chance of the match resulting in a draw.

In the event of a draw after the full 90 minutes, the game will go into extra time. If there is still no winner after this period, a penalty shootout will be used to determine the winner.

What is England's penalty shootout record?

In total, England has faced nine penalty shootouts at major international tournaments.

Of those nine shootouts, they have lost six and won three.

Four penalty shootouts have occurred during the World Cup, most recently at the 2018 championship when they won to Colombia in the last 16-stage match.

Who could take penalties for England?

Raheem Sterling

Sterling is one of the squad's top scorers, having bagged three goals throughout the tournament so far.

Harry Kane

Likewise, Kane has scored three goals so far for England in the 2020 Euros.

Marcus Rashford

Although Rashford has yet to score a goal in the tournament, he could be called upon by Gareth Southgate to take a penalty for England.

Jordan Pickford

Yes, Pickford primarily saves goals, but he has been called upon before to take a shot during a penalty shootout. He famously scored England a penalty in the Nations League against Switzerland in 2019.

Kieran Trippier

Again, Trippier has yet to score a goal during the Euros, but he is another front-runner in the event of a shootout - he did, after all, score a penalty against Colombia during the 2018 World Cup.

What is Denmark's penalty shootout record?

Denmark has only ever faced two penalty shootouts during Euro tournaments; they won against The Netherlands in 1992, after previously losing their shootout against Spain in 1984.

Who could take penalties for Denmark?

Martin Braithwaite

The forward has already scored one goal for Denmark during this year's Euros, so it stands to reason he would be called upon in the event of a shootout.

Yussuf Poulsen

Likewise, it seems reasonable that coach Kasper Hjulmand would pick Poulsen to take a penalty, given that he's scored two goals for the squad in the tournament so far.