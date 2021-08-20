OnlyFans: Why is it banning sexually explicit content?

By Radio X

The subscription site will be banning explicit content from October, but why is it making the move and what does it mean? Find out here.

OnlyFans has announced its plans to ban sexual content.

The social media platform, which started out its life being used by sex workers, is now a place where celebrities, social media influencers and comedians alike share bonus content with their loyal followers in return for a subscription or one-off payments.

However, under the new rules, the London company will ban sexually explicit content, while still enabling the use of "nude" photos.

So what is OnlyFans anyway and why have they banned sexual content? Find out everything we know about the decision so far and what it means for those who share their work on it.

READ MORE: 10 famous songs that were censored or banned

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a London-based content platform which allows adult workers and celebrities to earn money from users for their bespoke and exclusive content. Creators can earn money either from monthly subscriptions, one-time tips or a pay-per-view feature.

OnlyFans is used by everyone from every day sex workers to celebrities and the likes of Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Tyga and Aaron Carter all have accounts.

When will OnlyFans ban sexually explicit content?

Sexually explicit content will be banned on OnlyFans from 1 October 2021.

Why is OnlyFans banning sexual content?

OnlyFans is banning sexual content due to pressure from its banking and payment processing partners who have raised issues about the site's content.

According to Variety, the company said in a statement: "In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines."

They added: "OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators."

What is OnlyFans not banning?

The UK site will not be banning nudity. The platform says that nude content will be allowed: "as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy."

Nudity is currently allowed on the platforms acceptable use policy except where it is recorded in or broadcast from a place where public nudity is illegal.