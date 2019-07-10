Walkers End Monster Munch Debate & Confirm Shape Of Crisps

10 July 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 16:43

Monster Munch Pack Shots

The row over whether the crisps are shaped like claws, feet or whole monsters has come around again.

It's that time of the year again, where someone revives the age-old Monster Munch debate.

Earlier this month, rumours began spreading that the famous crisps weren't meant to be shaped like claws, but were actually whole monsters standing upright.

Understandably, the news left people's minds slightly blown by the prospect, who'd thought they'd been looking at monster's feet for years.

It's not the first time this idea has been thrown around, with a crisps enthusiast reacting to the theory back in 2017.

However, die-hard Monster Munch fans need not worry about their childhood's being over.

Back in 2017 Chronicle Live reported that Walkers had responded to the story, writing in a statement: “We love that everyone is in a pickle over the shape of Monster Munch.

“They are one of Britain’s favourite snacks and whilst we think of them as monsters’ feet, we don’t want that to stop people from coming up with their own imaginative ideas.”

Another Twitter user did a bit of digging and had the crisps confirmed as feet too:

Thanks Pam.

However, one Twitter user had a representative reportedly calling them "claws".

While we're a little bit confused, we're going to go ahead and say feet and claws are pretty interchangeable in this instance.

Phew. Childhood saved.

What did you think Monster Munch were shaped as?

 

And while we're at it... what's your favourite Monster Munch flavour? 

We are definitely Pickled Onion people.

 

READ MORE: Did you know there's a LOST Monster Munch flavour?

